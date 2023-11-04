APC Week 9 NFL Picks: Will the Dolphins upset the Chiefs in Germany?

The NFL’s week 9 Sunday schedule should be a day bookended by excellent football games — at least on paper, an early-morning game and the Sunday Night Football matchup look like the two most exciting games to watch of the entire day.

While the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will put a cap on the day in prime time, the morning game kicking off in Frankfurt, Germany should get it going with a bang. That contest features two of the other best teams in the AFC, with the Kansas City Chiefs serving as the “home” team against the Miami Dolphins.

Miami’s offense has been incredible so far this season, averaging nearly 34 points per game — almost six points better than the second-place team, the Dallas Cowboys, who come in at 28.1. However, the Chiefs’ defense has become arguably that team’s biggest strength, as they allow 16.1 points per game, good for second in the NFL.

It should be an excellent matchup of strength against strength, and that does not even address the fact that Patrick Mahomes is still on the other side of the ball for the Chiefs. This game could well end up being a preview of the AFC Championship this season, so be sure to get up early for a game that promises to be an excellent matchup.

To that end, DraftKings sportsbook has the line set very close for this game, with the Chiefs coming in as slight two-point favorites. APC has picks on both sides for this contest, as you can see below, so check out our predictions below for the early game and all of the other matchups across the NFL this week.

Week 9 Picks