Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- or off-topic thoughts this weekend down in the comment section below.

Here’s what I’m thinking about:

I’m excited for a quality weekend of college football. It seems like this weekend is going to have some of the better matchups we’ve seen in a pretty boring season so far.

#23 Kansas State vs. #7 Texas could decide who gets a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Texas A&M is a three-point dog against #10 Ole Miss, a team that somehow is still in the running for the SEC West title. #12 Missouri vs #2 Georgia will almost certainly decide the SEC East. #9 Oklahoma and #22 Oklahoma State are going to face off for the last time in the immediate future with some real stakes in their conference race. #5 Washington, which quietly was tested by both Arizona schools, is playing #20 USC — which will either knock USC out of the Pac-12 title hunt or leave Washington on the outside looking in for the playoff race. #14 LSU vs #8 Alabama should give us some answers on who those teams are, as they continue through the SEC West schedule.

I’m ready to veg out on my couch and watch some football on Saturday.