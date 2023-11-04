Report: Brett Rypien to start at QB for Rams vs. Packers

On Saturday night, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the plan is for Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback Brett Rypien to get the start under center against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently dealing with a thumb injury, which reports earlier in the week claimed could land him on the injured reserve.

With a bye week following their matchup against the Packers, it seems as though Los Angeles is going to let Stafford heal up a little bit before he sees his next action. Rapoport mentioned that Stafford will only see playing time if he “surprises everyone” on Sunday morning.

Both Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Joe Barry said this week that they were preparing as if Stafford was going to play, as a player of his caliber demands a week of preparation. Neither seemed to think that the offense would change much, from a structural standpoint, if it was Rypien getting the nod instead of Stafford, either.

In his NFL regular-season career, Rypien has gone 2-1 as a starter, but it hasn’t been due to his performance. He’s thrown four touchdowns to eight interceptions for a passer rating of 62.8 in his career, a mark that ranks below the season-long passer rating of all NFL franchises other than the Cleveland Browns this season.

The Packers have had a tough time closing out low-scoring games this season, as their defense has only allowed 20 points per game in their last three losses, but this should be another low-scoring affair on Sunday. If Green Bay can’t figure out how to out-score a cheap backup quarterback who hasn’t had much success at the NFL level, they’re going to need to take a long look in the mirror.