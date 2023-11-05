Rams vs. Packers: How to watch, TV schedule, odds, and more

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will meet for the fourth straight season. After a Divisional Playoff game following the 2020 campaign, the two teams have met late in each of the past two regular seasons, with this year’s game continuing the recent series.

In an interesting scheduling quirk, however, every one of these four meetings has taken place at Lambeau Field. In fact, the Packers have not played at the Rams’ new stadium in Inglewood, California, which opened in 2020; indeed, the last game between the teams that saw the Packers on the road came at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum back in 2018.

Home-field advantage has been a major factor in the series recently as well. The home team has won each of the past five meetings, with the last road win coming back in 2012, when the Packers won in St. Louis (!) 30-20. Will the Packers maintain that edge at home, or will the Rams break that streak? Here’s how to tune in and find out.

WHO?

Los Angeles Rams (3-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-5)

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN?

Sunday, November 5, 2023

12:00 Noon Central Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston

Broadcast Map

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Online Streaming

In local market: FOX Sports app, NFL+

Out of local market: NFL Sunday Ticket via YoutubeTV

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings sportsbook)

Point spread: Packers favored by 3 points

Over/under total: 38.5

Last Meeting

Week 15 2022: @Packers 24, Rams 12

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 47-46-2

Postseason: Packers lead 2-1