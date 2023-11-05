 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 9 Sunday Schedule & Open Thread: Dolphins & Chiefs kick off in Frankfurt

Get up early for what looks to be an excellent early matchup.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Kansas City Chiefs Training Session Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The NFL is back to playing in the morning on Eastern Time this week, holding the first of two games in Frankfurt, Germany over the next two weeks. Today’s game is by far the best matchup on paper of any international game this season, however, pitting two of the top teams in the AFC against one another.

Currently, the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are both atop their respective divisions, the AFC East and West. The two teams also hold matching 6-2 records, a number equaled by the leaders of the AFC North (Baltimore) and South (Jacksonville) divisions as well. Therefore, today’s game becomes a critical game for playoff positioning, giving the winner a significant leg up on the other in the race for the conference’s top seed and a playoff bye.

This evening’s prime time game is a doozy as well, with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals facing off for the first time Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest took place during last season’s meeting. Those two teams are currently jockeying for Wild Card positioning, but are both well within striking distance of their respective division leaders.

Today looks like it should shape up to be an excellent day of football, so tune in all day long and join us here at APC to follow along with all of the action from around the league.

Week 9 NFL Sunday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt Stadium Frankfurt, Germany 9:30 AM NFL Network
Seattle Seahawks Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD 12:00 PM CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Houston Texans NRG Stadium Houston, TX 12:00 PM CBS
Chicago Bears New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA 12:00 PM CBS
Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH 12:00 PM CBS
Los Angeles Rams Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field Green Bay, WI 12:00 PM FOX
Washington Commanders New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA 12:00 PM FOX
Minnesota Vikings Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA 12:00 PM FOX
Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC 3:05 PM CBS
Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA 3:25 PM FOX
New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV 3:25 PM FOX
Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals PayCor Stadium Cincinnati, OH 7:20 PM NBC

