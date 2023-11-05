NFL Week 9 Sunday Schedule & Open Thread: Dolphins & Chiefs kick off in Frankfurt

The NFL is back to playing in the morning on Eastern Time this week, holding the first of two games in Frankfurt, Germany over the next two weeks. Today’s game is by far the best matchup on paper of any international game this season, however, pitting two of the top teams in the AFC against one another.

Currently, the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are both atop their respective divisions, the AFC East and West. The two teams also hold matching 6-2 records, a number equaled by the leaders of the AFC North (Baltimore) and South (Jacksonville) divisions as well. Therefore, today’s game becomes a critical game for playoff positioning, giving the winner a significant leg up on the other in the race for the conference’s top seed and a playoff bye.

This evening’s prime time game is a doozy as well, with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals facing off for the first time Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest took place during last season’s meeting. Those two teams are currently jockeying for Wild Card positioning, but are both well within striking distance of their respective division leaders.

Today looks like it should shape up to be an excellent day of football, so tune in all day long and join us here at APC to follow along with all of the action from around the league.