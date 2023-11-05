Today, the Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams while trying to break a four-game losing streak. That is the second-longest active streak in the NFL, behind only the five-game streak for the Arizona Cardinals; additionally, it is just the second time that the Packers have lost four or more consecutive games since the 2016 season.

The Packers will try avoid extending that streak against the Rams, who come in on a two-game skid of their own. Los Angeles also will be dealing with the absence of quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose thumb injury will keep him out of action this week. Brett Rypien is expected to start in Stafford’s place, and the fourth-year quarterback will make his fourth career start today.

This game should be a great opportunity for the Packers to find a way back into the win column, and they are favored by about a field goal heading into the game. However, they will need to get their offense going against a Rams defense that, though it has struggled as a unit this season, still has a number of excellent individual contributors. For example, perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald leads the charge up front, pacing the Rams with 4.5 sacks through eight games; but even with Donald, the Rams are in the bottom half of the league in points and yards allowed.

Can the Packers finally get something going on offense for Jordan Love? Will the run game ever finally take off? Or will this week’s first half see more of the same ineptitude that the unit has displayed over the last several weeks?

Tune in to find out and join us here to discuss today’s game.