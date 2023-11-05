Packers vs. Rams Inactives: Green Bay out two defensive starters

The Green Bay Packers will be out two key defensive starters against the Los Angeles Rams. Safety Rudy Ford popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a calf injury. Inside linebacker Quay Walker first appeared on the injury report on Friday. Neither will suit up against the Rams on Sunday.

Walker’s replacement will primarily be Isaiah McDuffie, though, Eric Wilson is expected to play some passing down snaps. At safety, things are a little more uncertain. With Darnell Savage on injured reserve, the starting duo this week will probably be Jonathan Owens and seventh-round rookie Anthony Johnson Jr. That’s a big jump in playing time for Johnson, who has played a total of eight defensive snaps so far this season.

On the Rams’ end of the injury report, the team will be out three starters: quarterback Matthew Stafford, right tackle Rob Havenstein and linebacker Ernest Jones. Without Stafford in the lineup, Brett Rypien will be Los Angeles’ quarterback today.

Full Inactives