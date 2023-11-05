 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Player Prop Bets vs Rams: What is a Brett Rypien?

Another week means another week for the Defense to let us down

By Matub
/ new
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This week the Green Bay Packers are taking on the LA Rams. They opened as the favorites on DraftKings and this close to kickoff they are still favored by over a field goal. The Rams are without their veteran starter Matthew Stafford and will be led by a man with three starts in his career, Brett Rypien.

Bet 1: Brett Rypien over 198.5 passing yards (-115)

The only game action Brett has seen as a Ram was last week after being thrust into the game due to a Matthew Stafford injury. This was against a stifling Dallas Cowboys defense that only allowed 3 points after Stafford’s departure. Brett threw 10 times for 5 completions and 42 yards. His longest play was for 13 yards, but his ball security kept him with 0 interceptions. He was also only sacked once. It was on the Rams’ final drive with the game well in hand.

Brett is a huge question mark within the Rams’ offense due to lack of data; however, we have one very large dataset in the Green Bay defense. Quay Walker and Rudy Ford are out. The middle of the field will likely see quite a bit of work and one should expect Brett to surpass his over/under target with relative ease.

Bet 2: Dontayvion Wicks over 1.5 catches (+200)

Samori Toure is out for the Packers. Granted, he did not get any targets last week but he is averaging just under one target per game. This isn’t a huge share of the Packers’ offense, but it’s still something. Wicks has shown to be one of the only receivers who can consistently get open. The rookie had 4 targets for 2 receptions in last week’s losing effort against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wicks is also on a 3 game streak with at least one reception. Expect that trend to continue and, hopefully, he’ll haul in more than one.

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...