Packers’ Kenny Clark ruled out of Rams game with shoulder injury

The Green Bay Packers have announced that nose tackle Kenny Clark has been officially ruled out of action for the second half of the Packers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams. Clark went down in the first half with a reported shoulder injury, which led to him being carted to the locker room.

The fact that Clark had to be moved off the sideline to the locker room for a shoulder injury raises some questions about the severity of his injury, but the team has not released many details about his health status.

Clark has been playing 3-4 nose tackle in the team’s base defense this year, a role that T.J. Slaton is expected to fill now. Slaton was previously playing 3-4 defensive end, a role that rookie sixth-round pick Karl Brooks is now stepping into.

The Packers’ defense was already banged up, even before Clark’s injury. Eric Stokes, who will likely play outside cornerback once his returns, is currently on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Safety Darnell Savage is also on the injured reserve with a calf injury. Green Bay is also out inside linebacker Quay Walker and safety Rudy Ford for at least this game, which means that five non-preferred starters are in the lineup for the second half against the Rams. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) is also clearly playing through an injury.