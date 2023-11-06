The Repack: The Packers shows signs of life in win vs. the Rams

Acme Packing Company’s Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda break down the Green Bay Packers’ 20-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in this week’s edition of The Repack. The Packers’ offense played well in the second half of the game, but it’s hard to take away anything on the defensive side because Rams quarterback Brett Rypien didn’t look like he was even an NFL-caliber backup.

With that in mind, we do have to acknowledge that defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s defense has held opponents to just a tick under 16 points per game over Green Bay’s last four games. At this point, is Barry’s job security tied to Matt LaFleur’s? Outside of a total defensive collapse in the second half of the season, in what scenario would Barry be let go but not LaFleur?

None of the Packers’ injuries, of which there were many, seem to be very serious coming out of this game, per LaFleur.

Also, the refs in this game were terrible. Why is a software quality assurance tester deciding to rewrite the rules on how offsides works? The league should apologize to everyone involved for how this crew handled Green Bay’s short-yardage attempts. If not for those penalties, the Packers might have actually scored more than 20 points for the first time since Week 2.

After touching on these topics, Western and Mosqueda get into their weekly vibe checks.

Timestamps

0:00: We beat Brett Rypien (who is bad)

5:40: Injury updates

11:30: Is there an easier path to TV than being an NFL ref?

21:00: Offensive vibe checks

32:30: Defensive vibe checks

39:00: Special Teams vibe checks

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.