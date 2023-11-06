Monday Night Football, Week 9: Picks and game details for Chargers vs. Jets

This evening, the NFL’s Week 9 schedule wraps up on Monday Night Football with a matchup between two AFC teams that came into the 2023 season with high expectations. The New York Jets have managed to stay afloat and carry a winning record through seven games despite Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles tendon on the first drive of the season, while the Los Angeles Chargers have scuffled, going 3-4 with a struggling defense. Ultimately, DraftKings has the Chargers listed as 3.5-point favorites, though.

Green Bay Packers fans may want to keep an eye on this matchup, as the Chargers will come to Lambeau Field in two weeks. But before then, they play in the Meadowlands tonight to try to get back to .500 on the season. Despite that 3-4 record, quarterback Justin Herbert is playing pretty well, with a passer rating over 100 and 13 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

The Jets’ defense, however, is holding opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 78.1, with eight picks against just eight touchdown passes allowed. They also held the Philadelphia Eagles to just 14 points three weeks ago in an upset victory, forcing four turnovers in that game. The takeaways have come in bunches and are key to New York’s winning approach; the Jets are 3-1 when forcing two or more turnovers, but just 1-2 when they fail to do so.

Will the Jets get those takeaways, or can the Chargers hold on to the football and do enough to win, sending both teams to 4-4? Join us tonight to find out.

WHO?

Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) vs. New York Jets (4-3)

WHERE?

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, New Jersey

WHEN?

Monday, November 6, 2023

8:15 PM Eastern Time

HOW?

TV Channel: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Online Streaming: ESPN app, NFL+

