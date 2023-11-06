Report: Packers release RB James Robinson

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Green Bay Packers will release running back James Robinson from their practice squad on Monday. Robinson was a former 1,000-yard rusher who has dealt with a tough road to recovery since his 2021 Achilles tear. Since 2022, Robinson has been traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the New York Jets — where he played only four games, was cut from the New England Patriots before even playing a preseason snap for the team, was released by the New York Giants at cutdowns and now, apparently, has been cut from the Packers’ practice squad.

Due to the team placing safety Darnell Savage and cornerback Eric Stokes on the injured reserve in Week 8, the Packers already had an open roster spot on their 53-man active roster. Now, they’ll also have an opening on their practice squad as well.

At the moment, the only other “running back” on Green Bay’s practice squad is fullback Henry Pearson. Meanwhile, the team holds onto three players at the position on their active roster: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson. For what it’s worth, the Packers elected to run Wilson at the end of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, even when they had a kneel-out opportunity to end the game. It’s possible that Wilson’s 31-yard run at the end of the game ended up being what moved the needle on Robinson’s release.

Last week, the Packers worked out four safeties but didn’t end up signing any of them to the practice squad. If the team doesn’t use that open practice squad spot on a running back, that’s another possibility. The position has only become more of a priority as Rudy Ford, a preferred starter, was unable to participate in Week 9’s action due to a late-week injury in practice. As a response to Ford’s injury, the Packers exhausted practice squad safety Innis Gaines’ final elevation of the season against the Rams.