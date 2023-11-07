Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers offense shows signs of life

The Packers’ offense didn’t blow the doors off the Rams by any means, but they put together a couple of nice drives en route to a 20-point effort on Sunday.

True to form, they waited until the second half to get things rolling, but they scored on three of their last four drives before they turned their focus to killing clock. Two of their scoring drives spanned more than 50 yards, and another 10-play, 45-yard drive went by the boards because of a missed field goal.

Are their offensive woes fixed? No, not by a long shot. It was still just 20 points. It came against a Rams team weighed down by a backup quarterback. Against most competent NFL teams, this kind of performance isn’t going to get it done.

But it did on Sunday, and if building on success is as important as coaches say it is, the Packers found some success to build on this week.

The Packers have struggled to generate chunk plays this year, but Watson’s 37-yard catch certainly counts as a big one.

The Packers got in their own way as much as the Rams slowed them down on Sunday.

The 2021 sixth-round pick is having himself a nice little season.

LaFleur’s most interesting answers came when addressing Jordan Love’s issues with the deep ball.

It would have been hard to get worse, but the Packers’ run defense seems to slowly be getting better.

