Week 10 Pack-A-Day Collab: Is Joe Barry’s job safe?

Pack-A-Day Podcast’s Andy Herman and Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda discuss what the Green Bay Packers’ win against the Los Angeles Rams means in this week’s edition of their collab podcast. No one is going to qualify what the Packers’ offense did in the second half against the Rams on Sunday, but what do we do with the recent success of the defense?

On one hand, the Packers beat Brett Rypien, a quarterback who does not look the part at the NFL. On the other hand, defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s defense has held opposing offenses to fewer than 16 points per game over the last four games, even though the Packers have only gone 1-3 over that stretch due to their offensive woes.

Are we at a point where, because of the defense’s success compared to the offensive output, Barry and head coach Matt LaFleur are now tied at the hip? Outside of a complete and total collapse on the defensive side of the ball, would Green Bay move on from Barry after the season without LaFleur also being on the chopping block?

The Rams game felt like a must-win matchup for the Packers, but the same can be said about this upcoming game against the Steelers, as Herman and Mosqueda discuss. After the Steelers game, Green Bay is slated to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, one of their toughest stretches of the 2023 season. If they don’t come away with a victory on Sunday, there’s a decent chance that the team ends up dropping eight of nine games between Weeks 3 and 14.

Timestamps

0:00: Takeaways from Packers vs. Rams

5:30: What do we make of this defense?

22:30: Which players need to play more?

42:00: Have a pass-rush plan against the Steelers

