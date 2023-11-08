Packers Reacts Week 10: How do you feel about the Rasul Douglas trade?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have three big questions for you this week, all based on recent events surrounding your Green Bay Packers. Let’s get into them.

Question 1: How do you feel about the Rasul Douglas trade?

There are pretty much two camps here. The first thinks the team should have kept one of their defensive leaders who was under contract for the future. The second believes that Douglas probably wouldn’t have been around for the next time that the Packers are playing championship-caliber football.

Personally, I agree with the second argument. Carrington Valentine has played well since the summer and deserves some burn so the team can prepare accordingly next off-season. The worst thing that can happen during a rebuild is finding yourself in limbo. Either Valentine is or isn’t going to be a starting-caliber cornerback moving forward, both of which are scenarios the Packers need to plan for.

Question 2: Who should start at left tackle?

I still believe that Yosh Nijman, who is on a one-year contract, is the more consistent option between him and second-year draft pick Rasheed Walker. Walker did play his best ball of the last few weeks against the Los Angeles Rams, when he stepped in as an injury replacement for Nijman, but the consistency of Nijman is simply too enticing for me to pass up when we’re trying to figure out which offensive skill players in the passing game we actually want to dedicate time to moving forward.

Is Jordan Love the quarterback next year? Is the receiver trio of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed good enough? I don’t think there are clear answers there, yet, which is why I’d rather go with the safer option (Nijman) than swing for the fences (Walker’s remaining three-year contract).

Question 3: Who should start at right guard?

Last week was the first time that we got an extended look at Sean Rhyan during the regular season. It was only one drive, but Rhyan was impressive as the Packers were able to walk the ball down the field for a touchdown. Meanwhile, starting right guard Jon Runyan Jr. hasn’t had a great stretch of football as of late and is on the final year of his contract. Is it time to give Rhyan an extended look?