Halfway Check-In: NFL Statistical Leaders

The last time we checked in on the Green Bay Packers’ statistical leaders, a quarter of the way through the season, the team was sitting at 2-2. They have since had their bye week, and are 3-5 as they prepare for a trip to Pittsburgh to face off against the 5-3 Steelers.

At the official halfway mark, let’s take a look at some of the leaders in various statistical categories across the league, and see where the Packers fall (and if they’ve improved since our last check-in).

Passing Yards

1. MIA Tua Tagovailoa, 2,609 (9 games played)

2. WSH Sam Howell, 2,471 (9 games played)

3. KC Patrick Mahomes, 2,442 (9 games played)

4. BUF Josh Allen, 2,423 (9 games played)

5. PHI Jalen Hurts, 2,347 (9 games played)

21. GB Jordan Love, 1,720 (ranked 15th during last check-in with 901)

Completion %

1. BAL Lamar Jackson, 71.5% (9 games played)

2. BUF Josh Allen, 71.3% (9 games played)

3. DAL Dak Prescott, 70.2%

4. MIA Tua Tagovailoa, 69.5% (9 games played)

4. MIN Kirk Cousins, 69.5%

32. GB Jordan Love, 59.6% (ranked 34th during last check-in with 56.1%)

Passing Touchdowns

1. MIA Tua Tagovailoa, 19 (9 games played)

2. MIN Kirk Cousins, 18

2. BUF Josh Allen, 18 (9 games played)

4. KC Patrick Mahomes, 17 (9 games played)

5. DEN Russell Wilson, 16

11. GB Jordan Love, 12 (ranked 5th during last check-in with 8)

After 4 games to start the season, Jordan Love was middle of the pack in most statistical categories. We’ve seen some regression from him statistically in the 4 games after, but to be fair, we’ve seen some regression from the offense as a whole. The offensive line has been a never-ending carousel of faces, the team has been working RB Aaron Jones back into the mix, and they’ve faced some difficult divisional matchups. With what seems like a better offensive game plan, will we see a bit of a jump from Love in the coming games against the Steelers, Chargers, Lions, Chiefs, and Giants?

Team Rushing Yards Per Game

1. Baltimore, 160.3 (9 games played)

2. Miami, 147.9 (9 games played)

3. Cleveland, 144.1

4. Chicago, 135.3 (9 games played)

5. San Francisco, 133.5

22. Green Bay, 100.4 (ranked 30th during last check-in with 74.5)

Rushing First Downs Per Game

1. Baltimore, 9.4 (9 games played)

2. Philadelphia, 9.2 (9 games played)

3. San Francisco, 8.3

4. Chicago, 7.9 (9 games played)

4. Cleveland, 7.9

26. Green Bay, 5.1 (ranked 30th during last check-in with 4.0)

Players’ Longest Rushes

1. NYJ Breece Hall, 83

2. MIA De’Von Achane, 76

3. CLE Jerome Ford, 69

4. SF Christian McCaffrey, 65

5. NE Rhamondre Stevenson, 64

33. GB Emanuel Wilson, 31 (the Packers had the 31st longest run during last check-in with a Jordan Love run of 24 yards)

That’s right, the Packers’ longest run of the season belongs to the rookie with 11 career attempts. Overall, improvement in the run game is encouraging, even if minimal. It’s honestly a little surprising to see such a jump in rushing yards per game, because it feels like the team has had to play catch-up through the air for much of this season. Though the Rams are a very, very bad team, the Packers may have established their blueprint for the run game moving forward.

Receiving Yards

1. MIA Tyreek Hill, 1,076 (9 games played)

2. PHI A.J. Brown, 1,005 (9 games played)

3. BUF Stefon Diggs, 834 (9 games played)

4. LAR Puka Nacua, 827 (9 games played)

5. DAL CeeDee Lamb, 824

64. GB Jayden Reed, 333 (Romeo Doubs previously ranked 35th with 224 during last check-in)

Receptions (and Targets)

1. BUF Stefon Diggs, 70/97 (9 games played)

2. MIA Tyreek Hill, 69/97 (9 games played)

3. PHI A.J. Brown, 67/92 (9 games played)

4. CIN Ja’Marr Chase, 64/93

5. LAR Puka Nacua, 64/96 (9 games played)

63. GB Romeo Doubs, 30/54 (Doubs previously ranked 27th with 20/33 during last check-in)

Yards After Catch

1. MIA Tyreek Hill, 408 (9 games played)

2. CIN Ja’Marr Chase, 339

3. LAR Puka Nacua, 320 (9 games played)

4. PHI A.J. Brown, 316 (9 games played)

5. CHI DJ Moore, 314 (9 games played)

58. GB Aaron Jones, 162 (Jones previously ranked 46th with 85 during last check-in)

I don’t have much to say here that wasn’t already said when discussing Jordan Love. That receiving yards statistic is...astounding. I think it’s safe to say the Packers don’t have a true number-one receiver on their roster yet. In fact, the Minnesota Vikings have four different pass catchers on their roster who would currently be leading the Packers in receiving yards.

Tackles

1. IND Zaire Franklin, 102

2. CHI T.J. Edwards, 100 (9 games played)

3. JAX Foyesade Oluokun, 92

4. BAL Roquan Smith, 87 (9 games played)

5. SEA Bobby Wagner, 85

23. GB Quay Walker, 66 (Walker previously ranked 3rd with 47 during last check-in)

Sacks

1. MIN Danielle Hunter, 10 (9 games played)

2. PIT T.J. Watt, 9.5

2. CLE Myles Garrett, 9.5

2. Maxx Crosby, 9.5 (9 games played)

5. LAC Khalil Mack, 9

35. GB Rashan Gary, 4.5 (Gary previously ranked 10th with 3.5 during last check-in)

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

1. Cleveland, 145.0

2. Baltimore, 170.7 (9 games played)

3. New York Jets, 174.8

4. Kansas City, 176.0 (9 games played)

5. Carolina, 178.3

9. Green Bay, 196.1 (ranked 11th during last check-in with 197.3)

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

1. Philadelphia, 66.3 (9 games played)

2. Detroit, 76.8

3. Jacksonville, 79.3

4. Chicago, 79.7 (9 games played)

5. San Francisco, 86.1

23. Green Bay, 124.0 (ranked 30th during last check-in with 155.3)

We’ve seen some mild improvement from the defense over the last 4 games. Is it enough for Joe Barry to keep his job when the season ends?

Field Goal %

1. 100%, 4 players

5. ATL Younghoe Koo, 95.2% (9 games played)

6. NYJ Greg Zuerlein, 94.7%

6. HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn, 94.7%

8. PIT Chris Boswell, 93.3%

19. GB Anders Carlson, 84.6% (previously tied for 1st with 100% completion during last check-in)

Rookie K Anders Carlson has officially brought us back down to earth with the kicking game, after a limited-but-perfect start to the season. For comparison, during Mason Crosby’s rookie season in 2007, he made 79.5% of his FGs (he was also the league’s leading scorer with 130 total points scored).