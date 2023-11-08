Wednesday Cheese Curds: Can the Packers speed along their rebuild?

The Packers are rebuilding, that much is clear. The question at this point is how long this process is going to take.

The presumed target for a return to contention is 2025, when the Packers’ cap sheet should be in much better shape and the young players they’ve acquired will hopefully have grown by then. If we’re really getting greedy, maybe we can even hope for a little bit more clarity at quarterback by that point.

But what if we could speed things along a little bit? The Packers’ salary cap struggles will still be present in some form next year, particularly as they pertain to David Bakhtiari and whatever ends up happening there, but what if they could add enough talent to be frisky in 2024?

I don’t know exactly what that looks like, but I don’t think you can entirely rule out competing for a playoff spot next year. Even with a 3-5 record, the Packers aren’t actually all that far out of the last spot in the NFC playoff picture right now. It’s not hard to envision a scenario where even slight improvement gets them to the postseason.

That’s still a far sight from contending, but it’d be a big step in the right direction.

Tom Silverstein lays out the case here for a return to prominence sooner than later.

No player is more important to the Packers’ long-term plans than Jordan Love. How does he stack up to his predecessors?

Carrington Valentine is going to be in the spotlight a lot in the post-Rasul era. His first big opportunity went well.

Rashan Gary has clearly been the Packers’ best player so far this year.

How did the Packers slow down Aaron Donald?

I want a day where the House of Representatives spends a whole day taking up the question of whether or not aliens are real.