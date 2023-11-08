Packers Injury Report: Christian Watson was a full participant on Wednesday

Lightning forced the Green Bay Packers to host practice indoors today, despite the team planning for an outdoor practice on Wednesday. In the opening practice of the week, the non-participants for the Packers were left tackle Yosh Nijman (back), right guard Jon Runyan Jr. (neck), inside linebacker Quay Walker (groin) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder).

Nijman and Runyan both left the field against the Los Angeles Rams, though, Runyan was able to return to the game after a series. At the moment, it’s uncertain whether or not Nijman or Rasheed Walker — who Nijman displaced in the starting lineup recently — will be protecting Jordan Love’s blindside against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

First Packers-Steelers injury report. New injuries for DNPs Jaire Alexander and Jon Runyan Jr. pic.twitter.com/tqm1HH9jzz — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 8, 2023

Walker’s groin injury, which occurred in practice late last week, held him out of Sunday’s game entirely. Alexander, apparently, injured his shoulder against the Rams but was able to play through the pain. Previously, Alexander was dealing with a back injury that cost Alexander a few games.

The limited participants in practice today were running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), nose tackle Kenny Clark (shoulder) and safety Rudy Ford (calf). All in all, that list of names should be seen as a positive.

Jones and Jenkins have been dealing with their injuries for the majority of the season. Meanwhile, Ford was inactive against the Rams, but seems to be trending in a healthier direction, and Clark left Sunday’s game on a cart. The fact that either are practicing on Wednesday should be seen as a pleasant surprise for Packers fans.

The other good news is that receiver Christian Watson, who was listed with a back and chest injury — as well as being evaluated for concussion protocol — when he left the field against the Rams, was a full participant in practice today.

On the Steelers’ side of the injury report, the two big ones to watch for this week are safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (groin). Fitzpatrick was a non-participant in practice today while Heyward was limited. Heyward returned to the field last week, playing 55 percent of the snaps, following his Week 1 injury. Fitzpatrick did not participate against the Tennessee Titans last week, though.