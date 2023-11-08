Former Packers OLB Vince Biegel talks early injuries in Green Bay

This weekend, Green Bay Packers fans are going to be hearing a lot about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt, a former Wisconsin Badgers pass-rusher who the team had the opportunity to draft back in 2017. What many people forget is that the team did take a Badgers outside linebacker, Vince Biegel, later in the same draft. On Wednesday, Biegel took to Twitter/X to describe his early days with the Packers, including his injury journey.

Football story what my first days of a Green Bay Packer looked like:



Many of you know I was drafted in the 4th round by the #Packers in 2017.



But many of you don’t know the story of the trouble I went through and how I met most of my new teammates in a wheelchair.



pic.twitter.com/VIxvSd1pJB — Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) November 8, 2023

According to Biegel, a “potential break” in his foot was discovered during MRI testing at the NFL Combine, which likely led to him slipping in the 2017 draft. After he was taken by the Packers, Biegel broke his middle finger in his first practice in Green Bay — leading to immediate surgery. With a club on his hand, Biegel practiced the day after breaking his middle finger AND undergoing surgery on the finger just to break a metatarsal in the opposite foot of the one that was developing a break.

Eventually, Biegel ended up having to undergo surgery on both feet, meaning that he met many of his veteran teammates for the first time in a wheelchair. Biegel’s story goes to show you how quickly things can spiral in a sport that demands so much physicality out of bodies that are built up to the extremes.

Here was how Biegel’s social media thread ended: