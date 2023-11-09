Thursday Night Football, Week 10: Picks and game details for Panthers vs. Bears

The way tonight’s game sets up for the Chicago Bears is a fascinating dynamic. If Chicago defeats the Carolina Panthers this evening, they would manage to keep themselves somewhat alive in the NFC playoff hunt around the midway point of the season while the Panthers move into better position to draft #1 overall in 2024. With Carolina’s first-round pick belonging to Chicago due to a draft-day trade this past April, that’s probably the ideal scenario.

But if the Bears lose, their own pick would likely improve a bit, keeping both them and the Panthers squarely in the competition for top-two picks. Such is life for a Bears fan these days. Packers fans, however, should be cheering for the Panthers to win, as Chicago’s chance of drafting in the top two is probably better via the Panthers’ selection than their own, particularly if Carolina still has just one win after tonight’s game.

Who will get that W on Thursday Night Football? Tune in to find out and check out APC’s predictions for tonight’s game below.

WHO?

Carolina Panthers (1-7) vs. Chicago Bears (2-7)

WHERE?

Soldier Field

Chicago, Illinois

WHEN?

Thursday, November 9, 2023

7:15 PM Central Time

HOW?

TV/Online Streaming: Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

APC Game Picks

