Packers Injury Report: 2 OL return to practice on Thursday

For the most part, the Green Bay Packers’ injury report on Thursday mirrored what the team released on Wednesday. The only changes came to the offensive line unit, where two preferred starters returned to practice and another popped up on the injury report for the first time on Thursday.

The players who returned to the field were left tackle Yosh Nijman (back) and right guard Jon Runyan Jr. (neck). Both were limited today after being non-participants on Wednesday. Nijman left last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and was unable to complete the contest, while Runyan missed a series before returning to action.

Those players seem to be trending in a positive direction, with center Josh Myers (knee) working the opposite way. Myers had previously dealt with an ankle injury this season, but never a knee. It’s uncertain when his injury occurred, though, he wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was listed as a non-participant in practice.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and inside linebacker Quay Walker (groin) remained non-participants for the second straight practice this week, which doesn’t leave a whole lot of optimism that those players will suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. If Alexander can’t go, the likely starter at outside cornerback opposite of Carrington Valentine will be Corey Ballentine, who was called up off of the practice squad in Week 8. Walker would be replaced by Isaiah McDuffie, who has already made four starts this season.

The limited participants in practice over the last two days are running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), nose tackle Kenny Clark (shoulder) and safety Rudy Ford (calf). Receiver Christian Watson, who left last week’s game with a back and chest injury, has notably been a full participant in both practices this week.

On the Steelers’ side of the injury report, the only four players who were given a status by the team on Thursday were all non-participants in practice. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and defensive lineman Montravius Adams (ankle) have been non-participants in both practices this week. Star defensive lineman Cam Heyward (groin) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee) went from limited participants on Wednesday to non-participants on Thursday.

If Green Bay can catch the Steelers without Fitzpatrick and Heyward, that could go a long way for an offense that has really only had three great quarters of football — two versus the Rams and one versus the Saints — since beating the Chicago Bears in Week 1.