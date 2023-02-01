2023 East West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl measurements

The 2023 NFL Draft cycle is in full force as the top all-star games in the country have begun practice. In total, 248 players were measured in during the weigh-in process for the East West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl, the premier post-collegiate games leading up to the draft.
Below is a full table of the measurements, which include height, weight, hand size, arm length and wingspan. Hand size, arm length and wingspan are listed in inches while weight is in pounds. Height is a four-digit code that the NFL uses to differentiate between feet, inches and eighths of inches. The first digit is feet, the middle two digits are inches and the final digit is eighths of inches. For example, 6064 would be 6’6.5” while 5104 would be 5’10.5”.
Measurables
|Bowl
|Pos
|Name
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|Bowl
|Pos
|Name
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|Senior
|DL
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|Northwestern
|6015
|284
|10 7/8
|34
|82 1/8
|Shrine
|QB
|Aidan O’Connell
|Purdue
|6030
|212
|9 7/8
|32
|76 3/8
|Shrine
|OL
|Alex Palczewski
|Illinois
|6060
|314
|9 1/4
|33 3/8
|82 5/8
|Senior
|DL
|Ali Gaye
|LSU
|6055
|263
|9 3/8
|33 5/8
|81 1/8
|Shrine
|S
|Allister Finley
|Mississippi
|6021
|202
|9 3/4
|32 1/2
|78 1/8
|Shrine
|LB
|Amari Burney
|Florida
|6013
|233
|9 5/8
|31 3/4
|77 5/8
|Senior
|LB
|Andre Carter II
|Army
|6062
|252
|9 5/8
|34
|82 1/8
|Senior
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|Princeton
|6027
|212
|8 5/8
|31 5/8
|76 3/4
|Shrine
|LB
|Anfernee Orji
|Vanderbilt
|6011
|230
|10 1/4
|31 7/8
|78 3/4
|Senior
|CB
|Anthony Johnson
|Virginia
|6011
|207
|8 5/8
|32 7/8
|77 3/8
|Shrine
|WR
|Antoine Green
|North Carolina
|6016
|201
|8 7/8
|32 5/8
|77 1/4
|Shrine
|CB
|Arther Green
|Houston
|6012
|201
|9 1/4
|31
|77
|Senior
|OL
|Asim Richards
|North Carolina
|6040
|307
|10
|34 1/8
|83 1/4
|Shrine
|OL
|Atonio Mafi
|UCLA
|6026
|338
|10 3/8
|32 5/8
|79 3/4
|Shrine
|WR
|Atorian Perry
|Wake Forest
|6033
|195
|9 1/4
|33 3/4
|82 5/8
|Senior
|LB
|Aubrey Miller Jr.
|Jackson State
|5115
|229
|9
|30 1/2
|75
|Shrine
|LB
|Ben Vansumeren
|Michigan State
|6016
|237
|9
|31 1/8
|76 3/4
|Shrine
|S
|Bennett Williams
|Oregon
|5117
|205
|10
|30 3/8
|75 5/8
|Senior
|OL
|Blake Freeland
|BYU
|6074
|312
|10
|34
|82 5/8
|Shrine
|TE
|Blake Whiteheart
|Wake Forest
|6037
|249
|8 7/8
|32 3/4
|79 1/2
|Shrine
|DL
|Brandon Thompson
|Stephen F. Austin
|6053
|238
|10
|34 3/8
|82 1/2
|Senior
|TE
|Brayden Willis
|Oklahoma
|6036
|239
|9 1/2
|32 3/4
|79
|Shrine
|OL
|Brent Laing
|Minnesota-Duluth
|6034
|298
|9 3/4
|32 1/4
|79 1/4
|Shrine
|DL
|Brenton Cox
|Florida
|6031
|254
|9 1/4
|33 1/4
|82 5/8
|Shrine
|DL
|Brevin Allen
|Campbell
|6035
|262
|10 1/4
|34 1/2
|82 3/4
|Shrine
|DL
|Brodric Martin
|Western Kentucky
|6045
|337
|9 1/8
|34 3/8
|84 1/4
|Shrine
|WR
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|West Virginia
|6034
|222
|9 3/8
|33 5/8
|82 1/2
|Senior
|DL
|Byron Young
|Tennessee
|6022
|248
|9 5/8
|32 1/8
|78 1/8
|Senior
|DL
|Byron Young
|Alabama
|6033
|297
|10 1/2
|34
|81 5/8
|Shrine
|DL
|Caleb Murphy
|Ferris State
|6030
|254
|10
|32 5/8
|79 3/4
|Senior
|LB
|Cam Jones
|Indiana
|6011
|227
|9 3/4
|31 1/8
|75 7/8
|Shrine
|CB
|Cameron Brown
|Ohio State
|5117
|196
|9
|31 1/8
|76 1/8
|Senior
|TE
|Cameron Latu
|Alabama
|6042
|248
|9 1/2
|32
|79 1/4
|Senior
|DL
|Cameron Young
|Mississippi State
|6033
|304
|10
|35
|82 3/8
|Senior
|RB
|Camerun Peoples
|Appalachian State
|6015
|215
|9 5/8
|33
|78 7/8
|Senior
|LB
|Carlton Martial
|Troy
|5073
|210
|9 1/8
|29 7/8
|71 7/8
|Shrine
|OL
|Carter Warren
|Pittsburgh
|6053
|323
|9 1/8
|35
|84 3/4
|Senior
|CB
|Chamarri Conner
|Virginia Tech
|6000
|205
|9
|31
|76 1/4
|Shrine
|OL
|Chandler Zavala
|North Carolina State
|6034
|322
|10 3/8
|33
|80 5/8
|Shrine
|LB
|Charlie Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|6023
|207
|8 1/4
|31 1/4
|77 3/4
|Senior
|RB
|Chase Brown
|Illinois
|5094
|215
|9 7/8
|31 1/8
|74 5/8
|Senior
|RB
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Kentucky
|5110
|224
|8 3/4
|30 5/8
|74 1/4
|Shrine
|S
|Christian Izien
|Rutgers
|5084
|197
|9 1/4
|30 7/8
|73 1/2
|Shrine
|S
|Christian Young
|Arizona
|6010
|228
|9 1/8
|31 1/4
|77 3/4
|Senior
|S
|Christopher Smith
|Georgia
|5102
|188
|9 5/8
|31 5/8
|75
|Senior
|QB
|Clayton Tune
|Houston
|6022
|216
|9 3/8
|31 1/2
|75 3/8
|Senior
|OL
|Cody Mauch
|North Dakota State
|6047
|305
|9 5/8
|32 1/8
|79 3/4
|Shrine
|OL
|Colby Sorsdal
|William & Mary
|6056
|301
|9 1/4
|32 3/4
|80 1/4
|Shrine
|OL
|Connor Galvin
|Baylor
|6062
|293
|8 1/2
|32 1/8
|78 1/4
|Shrine
|CB
|D’shawn Jamison
|Texas
|5090
|186
|8 5/8
|31 1/4
|75 1/8
|Senior
|LB
|Daiyan Henley
|Washington State
|6007
|230
|9 1/4
|33
|78 3/8
|Shrine
|WR
|Dallas Daniels
|Jackson State
|5102
|176
|9
|29 7/8
|73 5/8
|Shrine
|OL
|Dalton Wagner
|Arkansas
|6083
|321
|10 1/4
|34
|83 7/8
|Shrine
|TE
|Daniel Barker
|Michigan State
|6032
|241
|10 1/8
|33 3/8
|81 5/8
|Senior
|S
|Daniel Scott
|California
|6004
|210
|10
|30 1/4
|74 1/2
|Shrine
|DL
|Dante Stills
|West Virginia
|6034
|289
|9 1/2
|32 1/8
|78 1/4
|Senior
|CB
|Darius Rush
|South Carolina
|6015
|196
|9 1/2
|32 3/4
|79 3/4
|Senior
|OL
|Darnell Wright
|Tennessee
|6051
|342
|8 1/2
|34 1/8
|82 3/8
|Senior
|CB
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|South Alabama
|5115
|191
|10 1/4
|32 1/2
|77 7/8
|Senior
|TE
|Davis Allen
|Clemson
|6054
|246
|10 1/8
|32
|78 3/4
|Senior
|OL
|Dawand Jones
|Ohio State
|6081
|375
|11 3/8
|36 5/8
|89 1/2
|Senior
|LB
|Dee Winters
|TCU
|5110
|223
|8 7/8
|31 1/4
|75 3/8
|Senior
|S
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Alabama
|6005
|213
|8 3/8
|31 1/2
|74 1/2
|Shrine
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|Liberty
|5077
|175
|8 5/8
|30 1/8
|73 1/2
|Senior
|LB
|DeMarvion Overshown
|Texas
|6023
|220
|9 1/2
|32 1/2
|78 3/8
|Shrine
|RB
|Deneric Prince
|Tulsa
|5115
|217
|9 1/8
|31 1/8
|75 3/8
|Senior
|DL
|Derick Hall
|Auburn
|6026
|252
|9 7/8
|34 3/8
|83
|Senior
|WR
|Derius Davis
|TCU
|5084
|168
|7 5/8
|28 5/8
|68 3/4
|Shrine
|DL
|Desjuan Johnson
|Toledo
|6020
|267
|9 5/8
|31 7/8
|78 3/8
|Shrine
|DL
|Devonnsha Maxwell
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|6014
|299
|9 3/4
|33
|80
|Senior
|DL
|DJ Dale
|Alabama
|6010
|302
|9 7/8
|32 1/2
|79 5/8
|Senior
|LB
|DJ Johnson
|Oregon
|6041
|260
|9
|33
|79 5/8
|Senior
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|Virginia
|6015
|212
|10
|32 3/4
|80 1/4
|Shrine
|QB
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|UCLA
|6014
|191
|9 7/8
|30 1/4
|75 3/4
|Senior
|LB
|Dorian Williams
|Tulane
|6006
|228
|10 1/4
|32 3/4
|80 1/2
|Shrine
|DL
|Drake Thomas
|North Carolina State
|5112
|228
|9 3/8
|29 1/8
|72 1/4
|Senior
|DL
|Dylan Horton
|Texas Christian
|6036
|265
|9 1/2
|32 3/4
|78 7/8
|Shrine
|OL
|Earl Bostick Jr.
|Kansas
|6055
|311
|9 1/8
|33 5/8
|81
|Senior
|LB
|Eku Leota
|Auburn
|6030
|255
|9 7/8
|33 7/8
|81
|Senior
|WR
|Elijah Higgins
|Stanford
|6025
|228
|10 1/2
|32 1/8
|77 3/4
|Senior
|OL
|Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|Alabama
|6022
|317
|9 3/8
|33 3/8
|82 1/8
|Senior
|RB
|Eric Gray
|Oklahoma
|5094
|210
|9 1/8
|30 1/4
|71 3/4
|Shrine
|CB
|Eric Scott
|Southern Mississippi
|6006
|197
|9 1/2
|32 1/4
|80 1/4
|Senior
|RB
|Evan Hull
|Northwestern
|5101
|214
|9 1/8
|30 1/4
|74
|Shrine
|OL
|Frederick Scruggs
|Penn State
|6026
|308
|10 1/4
|33 3/8
|82
|Shrine
|DL
|Gerald Jones
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6046
|250
|10
|33 1/2
|81 3/4
|Shrine
|S
|Gervarrius Owens
|Houston
|6004
|200
|9 1/4
|32 1/4
|78 1/2
|Senior
|WR
|Grant DuBose
|Charlotte
|6023
|204
|9 1/2
|31 7/8
|77 3/8
|Shrine
|DL
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|Pittsburgh
|6036
|257
|10 1/4
|33 1/8
|80 1/2
|Senior
|QB
|Hendon Hooker
|Tennessee
|6035
|208
|10 1/2
|32 3/4
|79
|Shrine
|OL
|Henry Bainivalu
|Washington
|6055
|312
|10 1/4
|34 1/4
|82 1/8
|Senior
|DL
|Isaiah Foskey
|Notre Dame
|6047
|262
|10
|33 3/4
|81 5/8
|Senior
|LB
|Isaiah Land
|Florida A&M
|6032
|226
|8 5/8
|32 5/8
|77
|Senior
|DL
|Isaiah McGuire
|Missouri
|6043
|271
|8 5/8
|33 3/8
|82 1/8
|Shrine
|LB
|Isaiah Moore
|North Carolina State
|6020
|234
|9
|31 3/4
|76 3/8
|Senior
|LB
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|Cincinnati
|5102
|231
|9 3/8
|30 3/4
|72 1/4
|Shrine
|LB
|Jack Colletto
|Oregon State
|6026
|239
|9 3/4
|31 1/4
|75
|Shrine
|WR
|Jackson Bobo
|UCLA
|6040
|216
|9 7/8
|32 1/4
|78 1/2
|Shrine
|OL
|Jacky Chen
|Pace
|6045
|302
|9 5/8
|33 3/4
|82 3/8
|Shrine
|WR
|Jacob Copeland
|Maryland
|5113
|204
|8 5/8
|31 3/4
|76 5/8
|Shrine
|WR
|Jadakis Bonds
|Hampton
|6026
|205
|9 3/8
|32 1/4
|78 3/4
|Shrine
|WR
|Jadon Haselwood
|Arkansas
|6022
|213
|9 3/4
|31 1/4
|75 7/8
|Senior
|OL
|Jaelyn Duncan
|Maryland
|6054
|298
|9 3/8
|33 1/2
|80 5/8
|Shrine
|S
|Jaiden Woodbey
|Boston College
|6004
|231
|9 5/8
|32
|79 3/4
|Senior
|OL
|Jake Andrews
|Troy
|6026
|319
|10 1/4
|32 1/4
|78 3/8
|Senior
|QB
|Jake Haener
|Fresno State
|6000
|208
|9 3/8
|30
|73
|Senior
|CB
|Jakorian Bennett
|Maryland
|5105
|193
|9
|31 3/8
|76 5/8
|Shrine
|WR
|Jalen Cropper
|Fresno State
|5110
|171
|8 5/8
|29 3/4
|73
|Shrine
|DL
|Jalen Graham
|Purdue
|6016
|224
|9 7/8
|32 3/8
|79
|Senior
|DL
|Jalen Redmond
|Oklahoma
|6023
|293
|10 1/8
|32 1/2
|78
|Senior
|WR
|Jalen Wayne
|South Alabama
|6014
|211
|9 1/2
|31 7/8
|78 3/8
|Senior
|S
|Jammie Robinson
|Florida State
|5106
|194
|8 7/8
|29 5/8
|72 1/8
|Senior
|QB
|Jaren Hall
|BYU
|6001
|211
|9 1/2
|29 7/8
|71 3/4
|Senior
|OL
|Jarrett Patterson
|Notre Dame
|6047
|304
|10
|31 5/8
|77 5/8
|Shrine
|CB
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|Louisiana State
|6006
|197
|9 5/8
|32
|79 1/4
|Senior
|CB
|Jartavius Martin
|Illinois
|5110
|193
|9 3/4
|31 1/2
|77 1/4
|Shrine
|OL
|Jaxson Kirkland
|Washington
|6064
|322
|10 5/8
|33 3/8
|83
|Senior
|S
|Jay Ward
|LSU
|6010
|186
|8 1/2
|32
|77
|Senior
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|Michigan State
|5106
|191
|9 1/4
|30 1/2
|72 7/8
|Shrine
|CB
|Jaylin Williams
|Indiana
|5096
|195
|9
|29 1/2
|71 7/8
|Shrine
|LB
|Jeremy Banks
|Tennessee
|6010
|225
|9 1/2
|32 1/4
|78 1/8
|Shrine
|OL
|Jerome Carvin
|Tennessee
|6035
|308
|9 3/8
|33 3/8
|82 1/4
|Senior
|DL
|Jerrod Clark
|Coastal Carolina
|6034
|343
|9 3/4
|33 7/8
|82
|Shrine
|DL
|Jerron Cage
|Ohio State
|6020
|307
|9 5/8
|33
|79 1/2
|Senior
|S
|JL Skinner
|Boise State
|6042
|211
|8 3/8
|32 1/2
|77 7/8
|Shrine
|TE
|Joel Wilson
|Central Michigan
|6033
|242
|10 1/4
|32 1/4
|78 3/4
|Senior
|OL
|Joey Fisher
|Shepherd
|6035
|292
|10 1/4
|32
|N/A
|Senior
|OL
|John Michael Schmitz
|Minnesota
|6033
|306
|9 5/8
|32 3/4
|78 7/8
|Shrine
|OL
|John Ojukwu
|Boise State
|6054
|317
|10 5/8
|34 3/8
|84 1/2
|Senior
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|Mississippi
|6013
|226
|10 1/4
|32
|76 1/4
|Shrine
|S
|Jordan Howden
|Minnesota
|5115
|206
|9 5/8
|32 1/8
|77 1/4
|Shrine
|OL
|Jordan Mcfadden
|Clemson
|6020
|295
|9 3/8
|34
|81 3/8
|Shrine
|RB
|Jordan Mims
|Fresno State
|5102
|200
|9 1/4
|31 1/8
|75 1/2
|Shrine
|DL
|Jose Ramirez
|Eastern Michigan
|6017
|249
|9
|33 1/4
|79 1/2
|Senior
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|Cincinnati
|6064
|260
|9 1/2
|31 7/8
|78 3/8
|Senior
|CB
|Julius Brents
|Kansas State
|6030
|202
|9 1/2
|33 3/4
|82 7/8
|Shrine
|WR
|Justin Shorter
|Florida
|6036
|224
|9 7/8
|33 3/4
|82 1/2
|Senior
|DL
|K.J. Henry
|Clemson
|6041
|247
|10 1/4
|32 3/4
|79 3/8
|Shrine
|OL
|Kadeem Telfort
|Alabama-Birmingham
|6070
|319
|8 1/2
|35 7/8
|87 1/4
|Senior
|S
|Kaevon Merriweather
|Iowa
|6001
|207
|9 3/8
|31 3/4
|76 1/2
|Shrine
|CB
|Kahlef Hailassie
|Western Kentucky
|6002
|195
|10
|32 1/4
|77 7/8
|Senior
|DL
|Karl Brooks
|Bowling Green
|6033
|303
|9
|32 1/4
|77 3/4
|Shrine
|WR
|Kazmeir Allen
|UCLA
|5083
|176
|8 5/8
|29
|71 1/8
|Shrine
|WR
|Kearis Jackson
|Georgia
|5114
|203
|9 1/4
|31
|74
|Senior
|DL
|Keeanu Benton
|Wisconsin
|6034
|312
|9 7/8
|33 3/4
|81 3/4
|Shrine
|CB
|Kei’trel Clark
|Louisville
|5102
|179
|8 3/8
|29 3/4
|73
|Senior
|CB
|Keidron Smith
|Kentucky
|6015
|203
|9 1/2
|32
|76 3/4
|Senior
|DL
|Keion White
|Georgia Tech
|6046
|280
|10 5/8
|33 5/8
|79 3/4
|Senior
|RB
|Kenny McIntosh
|Georgia
|5117
|210
|9
|30 5/8
|76 5/8
|Shrine
|DL
|Keondre Coburn
|Texas
|6011
|344
|9 1/8
|31 1/2
|77
|Shrine
|OL
|Kilian Zierer
|Auburn
|6072
|304
|10 1/4
|34 1/8
|83 5/8
|Shrine
|DL
|Kobie Turner
|Wake Forest
|6022
|288
|10 1/8
|32
|77 7/8
|Shrine
|DL
|Kyle Soelle
|Arizona State
|6031
|232
|10
|31 1/4
|75 3/8
|Senior
|CB
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|Stanford
|6001
|193
|9 1/4
|31 3/4
|77 1/8
|Shrine
|CB
|Lance Boykin
|Coastal Carolina
|6022
|202
|9 3/4
|32 3/8
|78 1/4
|Shrine
|TE
|Leonard Taylor
|Cincinnati
|6046
|248
|10 1/8
|32 3/4
|80 1/2
|Senior
|DL
|Lonnie Phelps
|Kentucky
|6021
|251
|9 1/8
|32 1/8
|75 7/8
|Shrine
|OL
|Luke Haggard
|Indiana
|6061
|297
|10
|33 1/8
|80 1/4
|Senior
|TE
|Luke Musgrave
|Oregon State
|6054
|255
|10 1/2
|32 5/8
|79 3/4
|Shrine
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|Michigan
|6050
|249
|9
|32 5/8
|79 3/4
|Shrine
|OL
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|Oregon
|6052
|322
|10 1/2
|33 7/8
|83 1/2
|Senior
|QB
|Malik Cunningham
|Louisville
|5117
|188
|9 3/8
|31 3/8
|77 7/8
|Shrine
|OL
|Mark Evans II
|Arkansas-Pinebluff
|6022
|293
|10 1/4
|32 3/8
|79
|Senior
|S
|Marte Mapu
|Sacramento State
|6025
|217
|9 3/8
|33 3/8
|80
|Shrine
|OL
|Mason Brooks
|Mississippi
|6051
|309
|10 1/2
|33 3/4
|80 1/2
|Senior
|OL
|Matthew Bergeron
|Syracuse
|6047
|323
|9 1/2
|33 5/8
|82 3/8
|Senior
|QB
|Max Duggan
|TCU
|6010
|204
|9 7/8
|30 3/8
|73 3/4
|Senior
|OL
|McClendon Curtis
|Chattanooga
|6056
|331
|10 1/4
|35
|84
|Senior
|CB
|Mekhi Blackmon
|USC
|5106
|182
|9 3/8
|31 5/8
|74 7/8
|Shrine
|CB
|Mekhi Garner
|Louisiana State
|6014
|220
|10
|32 1/2
|77 3/4
|Shrine
|WR
|Michael Jefferson
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6036
|202
|9 3/4
|32 5/8
|79 3/8
|Senior
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|Stanford
|6015
|216
|9 7/8
|31
|74
|Shrine
|RB
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|Minnesota
|5074
|203
|8 7/8
|1/4 1/4
|70 1/8
|Shrine
|LB
|Mohamoud Diabate
|Utah
|6033
|229
|9 1/2
|32 1/8
|80 1/2
|Shrine
|DL
|Moro Ojomo
|Texas
|6024
|293
|10 1/4
|34 3/8
|83 3/8
|Shrine
|CB
|Myles Brooks
|Louisiana Tech
|6005
|201
|9 3/8
|30 3/4
|74 5/8
|Senior
|WR
|Nathaniel Dell
|Houston
|5083
|163
|8 7/8
|30 1/8
|72 3/4
|Shrine
|CB
|Nehemiah Shelton
|San Jose State
|6000
|186
|8 7/8
|32
|77 1/4
|Senior
|DL
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|Arizona State
|6014
|307
|10 1/8
|32 1/2
|78 1/2
|Shrine
|CB
|Nicholas Jones
|Ball State
|5116
|191
|9 7/8
|32 1/4
|77 5/8
|Senior
|OL
|Nick Broeker
|Mississippi
|6042
|305
|9 7/8
|32 1/4
|77 3/8
|Senior
|LB
|Nick Hampton
|Appalachian State
|6022
|236
|9 5/8
|33 5/8
|81
|Senior
|OL
|Nick Saldiveri
|Old Dominion
|6060
|311
|10 1/2
|33 3/8
|81 3/8
|Shrine
|WR
|Nikko Remigio
|Fresno State
|5090
|183
|8 5/8
|29 3/8
|72 1/8
|Shrine
|DL
|Nnamdi Enechukwu
|Rice
|6040
|266
|9 1/2
|33 5/8
|82 1/8
|Senior
|OL
|O’Cyrus Torrence
|Florida
|6047
|337
|11 1/4
|33 7/8
|84
|Shrine
|DL
|Ochaun Mathis
|Nebraska
|6044
|247
|10 5/8
|34 7/8
|84 3/4
|Senior
|OL
|Olusegun Oluwatimi
|Michigan
|6025
|308
|8 5/8
|33
|80
|Shrine
|DL
|Patrick Mustipher
|Penn State
|6036
|315
|9 1/4
|32 1/2
|80 1/8
|Senior
|TE
|Payne Durham
|Purdue
|6050
|258
|9 1/2
|33 1/4
|80 3/4
|Shrine
|TE
|Princeton Fant
|Tennessee
|6012
|238
|9 5/8
|31 3/8
|76 7/8
|Senior
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|BYU
|6012
|206
|9 3/8
|31 7/8
|75 3/8
|Shrine
|OL
|Quinton Barrow
|Grand Valley State
|6053
|322
|9 5/8
|34 1/4
|82 3/8
|Senior
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|Southern Methodist
|6004
|200
|9 1/2
|32 1/8
|77 1/4
|Senior
|CB
|Rejzohn Wright
|Oregon State
|6020
|196
|9 1/2
|32 1/2
|77 1/4
|Senior
|OL
|Richard Gouraige
|Florida
|6047
|308
|10 3/8
|34
|82 1/8
|Shrine
|OL
|Richard Stromberg
|Arkansas
|6031
|315
|9 5/8
|33 1/8
|80 3/8
|Senior
|CB
|Riley Moss
|Iowa
|6003
|192
|9 1/8
|30 3/8
|73 3/8
|Shrine
|DL
|Robert Beal
|Georgia
|6033
|241
|10 1/4
|34 1/8
|83 1/2
|Senior
|WR
|Ronnie Bell
|Michigan
|5112
|192
|9 1/2
|31 1/8
|75
|Senior
|S
|Ronnie Hickman
|Ohio State
|6006
|209
|9
|32 1/2
|77 3/8
|Senior
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|Texas
|6004
|225
|9 1/2
|31 3/4
|77 5/8
|Senior
|OL
|Ryan Hayes
|Michigan
|6065
|305
|10
|32 3/4
|79 1/2
|Shrine
|DL
|Shaka Heyward
|Duke
|6025
|239
|9 1/2
|33 3/4
|81 3/8
|Shrine
|WR
|Shaquan Davis
|South Carolina State
|6046
|217
|9 3/8
|34 1/8
|82 5/8
|Senior
|LB
|SirVocea Dennis
|Pittsburgh
|6003
|218
|10 1/2
|33
|78
|Shrine
|OL
|Spencer Anderson
|Maryland
|6045
|305
|10 3/8
|32 3/4
|80 1/8
|Shrine
|CB
|Starling Thomas
|Alabama-Birmingham
|5096
|194
|9 3/4
|30 3/8
|75
|Senior
|OL
|Steve Avila
|Texas Christian
|6031
|332
|9 1/4
|32 5/8
|79
|Senior
|S
|Sydney Brown
|Illinois
|5100
|213
|10 1/4
|31 5/8
|75 1/8
|Shrine
|QB
|Tanner Morgan
|Minnesota
|6004
|205
|9 5/8
|29 5/8
|72 3/4
|Shrine
|DL
|Taron Vincent
|Ohio State
|6011
|305
|8 7/8
|31 3/8
|77 1/2
|Shrine
|RB
|Tavion Thomas
|Utah
|6014
|247
|8 5/8
|31 1/4
|76 7/8
|Senior
|DL
|Tavius Robinson
|Mississippi
|6060
|257
|9 3/4
|34
|80 5/8
|Shrine
|CB
|Terell Smith
|Minnesota
|6004
|207
|9
|32 3/4
|77
|Shrine
|S
|Thaddeus Dean
|Florida
|6025
|211
|9 1/2
|32 1/4
|76 3/4
|Shrine
|OL
|Theo Benedet
|British Columbia
|6065
|303
|9 7/8
|32
|79 1/8
|Shrine
|QB
|Thomas Devito
|Illinois
|6005
|206
|10 1/8
|29 5/8
|74
|Shrine
|TE
|Thomas Greaney
|New York St-Albany
|6055
|253
|9 3/4
|32 5/8
|79 1/8
|Senior
|DL
|Thomas Incoom
|Central Michigan
|6022
|265
|9 1/8
|33
|79 1/8
|Shrine
|QB
|Tim Demorat
|Fordham
|6032
|221
|9 1/4
|31 1/4
|75 5/8
|Shrine
|DL
|Titus Leo
|Wagner
|6033
|243
|9 3/4
|33 3/4
|82 1/4
|Shrine
|RB
|Travis Dye
|Southern California
|5095
|204
|9 1/8
|29
|70
|Shrine
|TE
|Travis Vokolek
|Nebraska
|6060
|259
|9 1/2
|32 1/2
|79 1/2
|Senior
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|Cincinnati
|5087
|187
|8 1/2
|28 5/8
|70
|Shrine
|CB
|Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|Texas Christian
|5075
|175
|8 1/4
|29 3/8
|70 3/4
|Shrine
|OL
|Trevor Reid
|Louisville
|6040
|297
|9 1/4
|34 1/2
|84 1/4
|Senior
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|Nebraska
|6000
|193
|9 1/2
|31 7/8
|77
|Shrine
|DL
|Truman Jones
|Harvard
|6026
|251
|10
|33 5/8
|81 5/8
|Senior
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|Tulane
|5095
|204
|10
|30 5/8
|74
|Senior
|DL
|Tyler Lacy
|Oklahoma State
|6043
|285
|10 7/8
|33 3/8
|79 5/8
|Senior
|OL
|Tyler Steen
|Alabama
|6054
|325
|10 3/4
|33
|80 1/2
|Shrine
|S
|Tyreque Jones
|Boise State
|6015
|194
|9 1/2
|33 7/8
|81 1/8
|Senior
|CB
|Tyrique Stevenson
|Miami
|6002
|204
|9 5/8
|32 3/8
|77 1/4
|Shrine
|DL
|Tyrus Wheat
|Mississippi State
|6022
|269
|8 3/4
|32 1/2
|78 3/4
|Senior
|QB
|Tyson Bagent
|Shepherd
|6026
|213
|9 1/2
|30 3/8
|75 3/8
|Shrine
|DL
|Viliami Fehoko
|San Jose State
|6035
|267
|8 7/8
|33
|78 3/8
|Senior
|OL
|Wanya Morris
|Oklahoma
|6047
|317
|10 1/4
|35 3/8
|85 3/4
|Senior
|OL
|Warren McClendon Jr.
|Georgia
|6040
|290
|10
|34
|80 5/8
|Senior
|TE
|Will Mallory
|Miami
|6043
|239
|9 3/8
|32
|78 3/8
|Senior
|LB
|Will McDonald IV
|Iowa State
|6034
|241
|9
|35
|82 3/8
|Shrine
|QB
|William Brice
|Appalachian State
|6020
|237
|9 3/8
|31 1/8
|77 1/4
|Shrine
|WR
|Xavien Flowers
|Boston Collège
|5092
|182
|9 1/8
|29 1/4
|72 3/4
|Senior
|WR
|Xavier Hutchinson
|Iowa State
|6017
|207
|9
|31
|74 3/4
|Shrine
|RB
|Xazavian Valladay
|Arizona State
|5113
|199
|8 1/2
|30 5/8
|76 1/4
|Shrine
|DL
|Yasir Abdullah
|Louisville
|6010
|234
|8 5/8
|32 5/8
|79 7/8
|Senior
|DL
|YaYa Diaby
|Louisville
|6032
|264
|10 3/8
|34
|81 1/4
|Senior
|DL
|Zacch Pickens
|South Carolina
|6035
|300
|10
|34 1/8
|81 7/8
Notables
- Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones is massive at 6’8”, 375 pounds with 11 3/8th” hands and an 89.5” wingspan.
- If the Packers are looking at nose tackles, here are the three that crack 315 pounds: Keondre Coburn (Texas/Shrine, 344), Jerrod Clark (Coastal Carolina/Senior, 343) and Brodric Martin (Western Kentucky/Shrine, 337).
- The tallest overall player is Arkansas/Shrine lineman Dalton Wagner, who came in at 6083. The tallest non-lineman is Cincinnati/Senior tight end Josh Whyle, who was listed at 6064. The tallest defender is Army/Senior linebacker Andre Carter II at 6062.
- Everyone knows that Green Bay likes big receivers and Elijah Higgins (6025, 228 pounds, Stanford/Senior) and Justin Shorter (6036, 224, Florida/Shrine) are two prime candidates for Packers’ body types.
- The shortest player at either game is Troy/Senior linebacker Carlton Martial, who came in at 5073 and 210 pounds. The lightest player is Houston/Senior receiver Nathaniel Dell, who was registered at 5083 and 163 pounds. The smallest hands (7 5/8th”) goes to TCU/Senior receiver Derius Davis (5084, 168 pounds).
JP Acosta of SB Nation has you covered from Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Alabama this week. Check out his article from Day 1 of practice.
The Shrine Bowl will be played on February 3rd on NFL Network at 5 PM PST. The Senior Bowl will be played on February 4th on NFL Network at 1:30 PM CT.
