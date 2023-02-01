2023 East West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl measurements

The 2023 NFL Draft cycle is in full force as the top all-star games in the country have begun practice. In total, 248 players were measured in during the weigh-in process for the East West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl, the premier post-collegiate games leading up to the draft.

Below is a full table of the measurements, which include height, weight, hand size, arm length and wingspan. Hand size, arm length and wingspan are listed in inches while weight is in pounds. Height is a four-digit code that the NFL uses to differentiate between feet, inches and eighths of inches. The first digit is feet, the middle two digits are inches and the final digit is eighths of inches. For example, 6064 would be 6’6.5” while 5104 would be 5’10.5”.

Measurables Bowl Pos Name School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing Bowl Pos Name School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing Senior DL Adetomiwa Adebawore Northwestern 6015 284 10 7/8 34 82 1/8 Shrine QB Aidan O’Connell Purdue 6030 212 9 7/8 32 76 3/8 Shrine OL Alex Palczewski Illinois 6060 314 9 1/4 33 3/8 82 5/8 Senior DL Ali Gaye LSU 6055 263 9 3/8 33 5/8 81 1/8 Shrine S Allister Finley Mississippi 6021 202 9 3/4 32 1/2 78 1/8 Shrine LB Amari Burney Florida 6013 233 9 5/8 31 3/4 77 5/8 Senior LB Andre Carter II Army 6062 252 9 5/8 34 82 1/8 Senior WR Andrei Iosivas Princeton 6027 212 8 5/8 31 5/8 76 3/4 Shrine LB Anfernee Orji Vanderbilt 6011 230 10 1/4 31 7/8 78 3/4 Senior CB Anthony Johnson Virginia 6011 207 8 5/8 32 7/8 77 3/8 Shrine WR Antoine Green North Carolina 6016 201 8 7/8 32 5/8 77 1/4 Shrine CB Arther Green Houston 6012 201 9 1/4 31 77 Senior OL Asim Richards North Carolina 6040 307 10 34 1/8 83 1/4 Shrine OL Atonio Mafi UCLA 6026 338 10 3/8 32 5/8 79 3/4 Shrine WR Atorian Perry Wake Forest 6033 195 9 1/4 33 3/4 82 5/8 Senior LB Aubrey Miller Jr. Jackson State 5115 229 9 30 1/2 75 Shrine LB Ben Vansumeren Michigan State 6016 237 9 31 1/8 76 3/4 Shrine S Bennett Williams Oregon 5117 205 10 30 3/8 75 5/8 Senior OL Blake Freeland BYU 6074 312 10 34 82 5/8 Shrine TE Blake Whiteheart Wake Forest 6037 249 8 7/8 32 3/4 79 1/2 Shrine DL Brandon Thompson Stephen F. Austin 6053 238 10 34 3/8 82 1/2 Senior TE Brayden Willis Oklahoma 6036 239 9 1/2 32 3/4 79 Shrine OL Brent Laing Minnesota-Duluth 6034 298 9 3/4 32 1/4 79 1/4 Shrine DL Brenton Cox Florida 6031 254 9 1/4 33 1/4 82 5/8 Shrine DL Brevin Allen Campbell 6035 262 10 1/4 34 1/2 82 3/4 Shrine DL Brodric Martin Western Kentucky 6045 337 9 1/8 34 3/8 84 1/4 Shrine WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia 6034 222 9 3/8 33 5/8 82 1/2 Senior DL Byron Young Tennessee 6022 248 9 5/8 32 1/8 78 1/8 Senior DL Byron Young Alabama 6033 297 10 1/2 34 81 5/8 Shrine DL Caleb Murphy Ferris State 6030 254 10 32 5/8 79 3/4 Senior LB Cam Jones Indiana 6011 227 9 3/4 31 1/8 75 7/8 Shrine CB Cameron Brown Ohio State 5117 196 9 31 1/8 76 1/8 Senior TE Cameron Latu Alabama 6042 248 9 1/2 32 79 1/4 Senior DL Cameron Young Mississippi State 6033 304 10 35 82 3/8 Senior RB Camerun Peoples Appalachian State 6015 215 9 5/8 33 78 7/8 Senior LB Carlton Martial Troy 5073 210 9 1/8 29 7/8 71 7/8 Shrine OL Carter Warren Pittsburgh 6053 323 9 1/8 35 84 3/4 Senior CB Chamarri Conner Virginia Tech 6000 205 9 31 76 1/4 Shrine OL Chandler Zavala North Carolina State 6034 322 10 3/8 33 80 5/8 Shrine LB Charlie Thomas Georgia Tech 6023 207 8 1/4 31 1/4 77 3/4 Senior RB Chase Brown Illinois 5094 215 9 7/8 31 1/8 74 5/8 Senior RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Kentucky 5110 224 8 3/4 30 5/8 74 1/4 Shrine S Christian Izien Rutgers 5084 197 9 1/4 30 7/8 73 1/2 Shrine S Christian Young Arizona 6010 228 9 1/8 31 1/4 77 3/4 Senior S Christopher Smith Georgia 5102 188 9 5/8 31 5/8 75 Senior QB Clayton Tune Houston 6022 216 9 3/8 31 1/2 75 3/8 Senior OL Cody Mauch North Dakota State 6047 305 9 5/8 32 1/8 79 3/4 Shrine OL Colby Sorsdal William & Mary 6056 301 9 1/4 32 3/4 80 1/4 Shrine OL Connor Galvin Baylor 6062 293 8 1/2 32 1/8 78 1/4 Shrine CB D’shawn Jamison Texas 5090 186 8 5/8 31 1/4 75 1/8 Senior LB Daiyan Henley Washington State 6007 230 9 1/4 33 78 3/8 Shrine WR Dallas Daniels Jackson State 5102 176 9 29 7/8 73 5/8 Shrine OL Dalton Wagner Arkansas 6083 321 10 1/4 34 83 7/8 Shrine TE Daniel Barker Michigan State 6032 241 10 1/8 33 3/8 81 5/8 Senior S Daniel Scott California 6004 210 10 30 1/4 74 1/2 Shrine DL Dante Stills West Virginia 6034 289 9 1/2 32 1/8 78 1/4 Senior CB Darius Rush South Carolina 6015 196 9 1/2 32 3/4 79 3/4 Senior OL Darnell Wright Tennessee 6051 342 8 1/2 34 1/8 82 3/8 Senior CB Darrell Luter Jr. South Alabama 5115 191 10 1/4 32 1/2 77 7/8 Senior TE Davis Allen Clemson 6054 246 10 1/8 32 78 3/4 Senior OL Dawand Jones Ohio State 6081 375 11 3/8 36 5/8 89 1/2 Senior LB Dee Winters TCU 5110 223 8 7/8 31 1/4 75 3/8 Senior S DeMarcco Hellams Alabama 6005 213 8 3/8 31 1/2 74 1/2 Shrine WR Demario Douglas Liberty 5077 175 8 5/8 30 1/8 73 1/2 Senior LB DeMarvion Overshown Texas 6023 220 9 1/2 32 1/2 78 3/8 Shrine RB Deneric Prince Tulsa 5115 217 9 1/8 31 1/8 75 3/8 Senior DL Derick Hall Auburn 6026 252 9 7/8 34 3/8 83 Senior WR Derius Davis TCU 5084 168 7 5/8 28 5/8 68 3/4 Shrine DL Desjuan Johnson Toledo 6020 267 9 5/8 31 7/8 78 3/8 Shrine DL Devonnsha Maxwell Tennessee-Chattanooga 6014 299 9 3/4 33 80 Senior DL DJ Dale Alabama 6010 302 9 7/8 32 1/2 79 5/8 Senior LB DJ Johnson Oregon 6041 260 9 33 79 5/8 Senior WR Dontayvion Wicks Virginia 6015 212 10 32 3/4 80 1/4 Shrine QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA 6014 191 9 7/8 30 1/4 75 3/4 Senior LB Dorian Williams Tulane 6006 228 10 1/4 32 3/4 80 1/2 Shrine DL Drake Thomas North Carolina State 5112 228 9 3/8 29 1/8 72 1/4 Senior DL Dylan Horton Texas Christian 6036 265 9 1/2 32 3/4 78 7/8 Shrine OL Earl Bostick Jr. Kansas 6055 311 9 1/8 33 5/8 81 Senior LB Eku Leota Auburn 6030 255 9 7/8 33 7/8 81 Senior WR Elijah Higgins Stanford 6025 228 10 1/2 32 1/8 77 3/4 Senior OL Emil Ekiyor Jr. Alabama 6022 317 9 3/8 33 3/8 82 1/8 Senior RB Eric Gray Oklahoma 5094 210 9 1/8 30 1/4 71 3/4 Shrine CB Eric Scott Southern Mississippi 6006 197 9 1/2 32 1/4 80 1/4 Senior RB Evan Hull Northwestern 5101 214 9 1/8 30 1/4 74 Shrine OL Frederick Scruggs Penn State 6026 308 10 1/4 33 3/8 82 Shrine DL Gerald Jones Louisiana-Lafayette 6046 250 10 33 1/2 81 3/4 Shrine S Gervarrius Owens Houston 6004 200 9 1/4 32 1/4 78 1/2 Senior WR Grant DuBose Charlotte 6023 204 9 1/2 31 7/8 77 3/8 Shrine DL Habakkuk Baldonado Pittsburgh 6036 257 10 1/4 33 1/8 80 1/2 Senior QB Hendon Hooker Tennessee 6035 208 10 1/2 32 3/4 79 Shrine OL Henry Bainivalu Washington 6055 312 10 1/4 34 1/4 82 1/8 Senior DL Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame 6047 262 10 33 3/4 81 5/8 Senior LB Isaiah Land Florida A&M 6032 226 8 5/8 32 5/8 77 Senior DL Isaiah McGuire Missouri 6043 271 8 5/8 33 3/8 82 1/8 Shrine LB Isaiah Moore North Carolina State 6020 234 9 31 3/4 76 3/8 Senior LB Ivan Pace Jr. Cincinnati 5102 231 9 3/8 30 3/4 72 1/4 Shrine LB Jack Colletto Oregon State 6026 239 9 3/4 31 1/4 75 Shrine WR Jackson Bobo UCLA 6040 216 9 7/8 32 1/4 78 1/2 Shrine OL Jacky Chen Pace 6045 302 9 5/8 33 3/4 82 3/8 Shrine WR Jacob Copeland Maryland 5113 204 8 5/8 31 3/4 76 5/8 Shrine WR Jadakis Bonds Hampton 6026 205 9 3/8 32 1/4 78 3/4 Shrine WR Jadon Haselwood Arkansas 6022 213 9 3/4 31 1/4 75 7/8 Senior OL Jaelyn Duncan Maryland 6054 298 9 3/8 33 1/2 80 5/8 Shrine S Jaiden Woodbey Boston College 6004 231 9 5/8 32 79 3/4 Senior OL Jake Andrews Troy 6026 319 10 1/4 32 1/4 78 3/8 Senior QB Jake Haener Fresno State 6000 208 9 3/8 30 73 Senior CB Jakorian Bennett Maryland 5105 193 9 31 3/8 76 5/8 Shrine WR Jalen Cropper Fresno State 5110 171 8 5/8 29 3/4 73 Shrine DL Jalen Graham Purdue 6016 224 9 7/8 32 3/8 79 Senior DL Jalen Redmond Oklahoma 6023 293 10 1/8 32 1/2 78 Senior WR Jalen Wayne South Alabama 6014 211 9 1/2 31 7/8 78 3/8 Senior S Jammie Robinson Florida State 5106 194 8 7/8 29 5/8 72 1/8 Senior QB Jaren Hall BYU 6001 211 9 1/2 29 7/8 71 3/4 Senior OL Jarrett Patterson Notre Dame 6047 304 10 31 5/8 77 5/8 Shrine CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse Louisiana State 6006 197 9 5/8 32 79 1/4 Senior CB Jartavius Martin Illinois 5110 193 9 3/4 31 1/2 77 1/4 Shrine OL Jaxson Kirkland Washington 6064 322 10 5/8 33 3/8 83 Senior S Jay Ward LSU 6010 186 8 1/2 32 77 Senior WR Jayden Reed Michigan State 5106 191 9 1/4 30 1/2 72 7/8 Shrine CB Jaylin Williams Indiana 5096 195 9 29 1/2 71 7/8 Shrine LB Jeremy Banks Tennessee 6010 225 9 1/2 32 1/4 78 1/8 Shrine OL Jerome Carvin Tennessee 6035 308 9 3/8 33 3/8 82 1/4 Senior DL Jerrod Clark Coastal Carolina 6034 343 9 3/4 33 7/8 82 Shrine DL Jerron Cage Ohio State 6020 307 9 5/8 33 79 1/2 Senior S JL Skinner Boise State 6042 211 8 3/8 32 1/2 77 7/8 Shrine TE Joel Wilson Central Michigan 6033 242 10 1/4 32 1/4 78 3/4 Senior OL Joey Fisher Shepherd 6035 292 10 1/4 32 N/A Senior OL John Michael Schmitz Minnesota 6033 306 9 5/8 32 3/4 78 7/8 Shrine OL John Ojukwu Boise State 6054 317 10 5/8 34 3/8 84 1/2 Senior WR Jonathan Mingo Mississippi 6013 226 10 1/4 32 76 1/4 Shrine S Jordan Howden Minnesota 5115 206 9 5/8 32 1/8 77 1/4 Shrine OL Jordan Mcfadden Clemson 6020 295 9 3/8 34 81 3/8 Shrine RB Jordan Mims Fresno State 5102 200 9 1/4 31 1/8 75 1/2 Shrine DL Jose Ramirez Eastern Michigan 6017 249 9 33 1/4 79 1/2 Senior TE Josh Whyle Cincinnati 6064 260 9 1/2 31 7/8 78 3/8 Senior CB Julius Brents Kansas State 6030 202 9 1/2 33 3/4 82 7/8 Shrine WR Justin Shorter Florida 6036 224 9 7/8 33 3/4 82 1/2 Senior DL K.J. Henry Clemson 6041 247 10 1/4 32 3/4 79 3/8 Shrine OL Kadeem Telfort Alabama-Birmingham 6070 319 8 1/2 35 7/8 87 1/4 Senior S Kaevon Merriweather Iowa 6001 207 9 3/8 31 3/4 76 1/2 Shrine CB Kahlef Hailassie Western Kentucky 6002 195 10 32 1/4 77 7/8 Senior DL Karl Brooks Bowling Green 6033 303 9 32 1/4 77 3/4 Shrine WR Kazmeir Allen UCLA 5083 176 8 5/8 29 71 1/8 Shrine WR Kearis Jackson Georgia 5114 203 9 1/4 31 74 Senior DL Keeanu Benton Wisconsin 6034 312 9 7/8 33 3/4 81 3/4 Shrine CB Kei’trel Clark Louisville 5102 179 8 3/8 29 3/4 73 Senior CB Keidron Smith Kentucky 6015 203 9 1/2 32 76 3/4 Senior DL Keion White Georgia Tech 6046 280 10 5/8 33 5/8 79 3/4 Senior RB Kenny McIntosh Georgia 5117 210 9 30 5/8 76 5/8 Shrine DL Keondre Coburn Texas 6011 344 9 1/8 31 1/2 77 Shrine OL Kilian Zierer Auburn 6072 304 10 1/4 34 1/8 83 5/8 Shrine DL Kobie Turner Wake Forest 6022 288 10 1/8 32 77 7/8 Shrine DL Kyle Soelle Arizona State 6031 232 10 31 1/4 75 3/8 Senior CB Kyu Blu Kelly Stanford 6001 193 9 1/4 31 3/4 77 1/8 Shrine CB Lance Boykin Coastal Carolina 6022 202 9 3/4 32 3/8 78 1/4 Shrine TE Leonard Taylor Cincinnati 6046 248 10 1/8 32 3/4 80 1/2 Senior DL Lonnie Phelps Kentucky 6021 251 9 1/8 32 1/8 75 7/8 Shrine OL Luke Haggard Indiana 6061 297 10 33 1/8 80 1/4 Senior TE Luke Musgrave Oregon State 6054 255 10 1/2 32 5/8 79 3/4 Shrine TE Luke Schoonmaker Michigan 6050 249 9 32 5/8 79 3/4 Shrine OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Oregon 6052 322 10 1/2 33 7/8 83 1/2 Senior QB Malik Cunningham Louisville 5117 188 9 3/8 31 3/8 77 7/8 Shrine OL Mark Evans II Arkansas-Pinebluff 6022 293 10 1/4 32 3/8 79 Senior S Marte Mapu Sacramento State 6025 217 9 3/8 33 3/8 80 Shrine OL Mason Brooks Mississippi 6051 309 10 1/2 33 3/4 80 1/2 Senior OL Matthew Bergeron Syracuse 6047 323 9 1/2 33 5/8 82 3/8 Senior QB Max Duggan TCU 6010 204 9 7/8 30 3/8 73 3/4 Senior OL McClendon Curtis Chattanooga 6056 331 10 1/4 35 84 Senior CB Mekhi Blackmon USC 5106 182 9 3/8 31 5/8 74 7/8 Shrine CB Mekhi Garner Louisiana State 6014 220 10 32 1/2 77 3/4 Shrine WR Michael Jefferson Louisiana-Lafayette 6036 202 9 3/4 32 5/8 79 3/8 Senior WR Michael Wilson Stanford 6015 216 9 7/8 31 74 Shrine RB Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota 5074 203 8 7/8 1/4 1/4 70 1/8 Shrine LB Mohamoud Diabate Utah 6033 229 9 1/2 32 1/8 80 1/2 Shrine DL Moro Ojomo Texas 6024 293 10 1/4 34 3/8 83 3/8 Shrine CB Myles Brooks Louisiana Tech 6005 201 9 3/8 30 3/4 74 5/8 Senior WR Nathaniel Dell Houston 5083 163 8 7/8 30 1/8 72 3/4 Shrine CB Nehemiah Shelton San Jose State 6000 186 8 7/8 32 77 1/4 Senior DL Nesta Jade Silvera Arizona State 6014 307 10 1/8 32 1/2 78 1/2 Shrine CB Nicholas Jones Ball State 5116 191 9 7/8 32 1/4 77 5/8 Senior OL Nick Broeker Mississippi 6042 305 9 7/8 32 1/4 77 3/8 Senior LB Nick Hampton Appalachian State 6022 236 9 5/8 33 5/8 81 Senior OL Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion 6060 311 10 1/2 33 3/8 81 3/8 Shrine WR Nikko Remigio Fresno State 5090 183 8 5/8 29 3/8 72 1/8 Shrine DL Nnamdi Enechukwu Rice 6040 266 9 1/2 33 5/8 82 1/8 Senior OL O’Cyrus Torrence Florida 6047 337 11 1/4 33 7/8 84 Shrine DL Ochaun Mathis Nebraska 6044 247 10 5/8 34 7/8 84 3/4 Senior OL Olusegun Oluwatimi Michigan 6025 308 8 5/8 33 80 Shrine DL Patrick Mustipher Penn State 6036 315 9 1/4 32 1/2 80 1/8 Senior TE Payne Durham Purdue 6050 258 9 1/2 33 1/4 80 3/4 Shrine TE Princeton Fant Tennessee 6012 238 9 5/8 31 3/8 76 7/8 Senior WR Puka Nacua BYU 6012 206 9 3/8 31 7/8 75 3/8 Shrine OL Quinton Barrow Grand Valley State 6053 322 9 5/8 34 1/4 82 3/8 Senior WR Rashee Rice Southern Methodist 6004 200 9 1/2 32 1/8 77 1/4 Senior CB Rejzohn Wright Oregon State 6020 196 9 1/2 32 1/2 77 1/4 Senior OL Richard Gouraige Florida 6047 308 10 3/8 34 82 1/8 Shrine OL Richard Stromberg Arkansas 6031 315 9 5/8 33 1/8 80 3/8 Senior CB Riley Moss Iowa 6003 192 9 1/8 30 3/8 73 3/8 Shrine DL Robert Beal Georgia 6033 241 10 1/4 34 1/8 83 1/2 Senior WR Ronnie Bell Michigan 5112 192 9 1/2 31 1/8 75 Senior S Ronnie Hickman Ohio State 6006 209 9 32 1/2 77 3/8 Senior RB Roschon Johnson Texas 6004 225 9 1/2 31 3/4 77 5/8 Senior OL Ryan Hayes Michigan 6065 305 10 32 3/4 79 1/2 Shrine DL Shaka Heyward Duke 6025 239 9 1/2 33 3/4 81 3/8 Shrine WR Shaquan Davis South Carolina State 6046 217 9 3/8 34 1/8 82 5/8 Senior LB SirVocea Dennis Pittsburgh 6003 218 10 1/2 33 78 Shrine OL Spencer Anderson Maryland 6045 305 10 3/8 32 3/4 80 1/8 Shrine CB Starling Thomas Alabama-Birmingham 5096 194 9 3/4 30 3/8 75 Senior OL Steve Avila Texas Christian 6031 332 9 1/4 32 5/8 79 Senior S Sydney Brown Illinois 5100 213 10 1/4 31 5/8 75 1/8 Shrine QB Tanner Morgan Minnesota 6004 205 9 5/8 29 5/8 72 3/4 Shrine DL Taron Vincent Ohio State 6011 305 8 7/8 31 3/8 77 1/2 Shrine RB Tavion Thomas Utah 6014 247 8 5/8 31 1/4 76 7/8 Senior DL Tavius Robinson Mississippi 6060 257 9 3/4 34 80 5/8 Shrine CB Terell Smith Minnesota 6004 207 9 32 3/4 77 Shrine S Thaddeus Dean Florida 6025 211 9 1/2 32 1/4 76 3/4 Shrine OL Theo Benedet British Columbia 6065 303 9 7/8 32 79 1/8 Shrine QB Thomas Devito Illinois 6005 206 10 1/8 29 5/8 74 Shrine TE Thomas Greaney New York St-Albany 6055 253 9 3/4 32 5/8 79 1/8 Senior DL Thomas Incoom Central Michigan 6022 265 9 1/8 33 79 1/8 Shrine QB Tim Demorat Fordham 6032 221 9 1/4 31 1/4 75 5/8 Shrine DL Titus Leo Wagner 6033 243 9 3/4 33 3/4 82 1/4 Shrine RB Travis Dye Southern California 5095 204 9 1/8 29 70 Shrine TE Travis Vokolek Nebraska 6060 259 9 1/2 32 1/2 79 1/2 Senior WR Tre Tucker Cincinnati 5087 187 8 1/2 28 5/8 70 Shrine CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson Texas Christian 5075 175 8 1/4 29 3/8 70 3/4 Shrine OL Trevor Reid Louisville 6040 297 9 1/4 34 1/2 84 1/4 Senior WR Trey Palmer Nebraska 6000 193 9 1/2 31 7/8 77 Shrine DL Truman Jones Harvard 6026 251 10 33 5/8 81 5/8 Senior RB Tyjae Spears Tulane 5095 204 10 30 5/8 74 Senior DL Tyler Lacy Oklahoma State 6043 285 10 7/8 33 3/8 79 5/8 Senior OL Tyler Steen Alabama 6054 325 10 3/4 33 80 1/2 Shrine S Tyreque Jones Boise State 6015 194 9 1/2 33 7/8 81 1/8 Senior CB Tyrique Stevenson Miami 6002 204 9 5/8 32 3/8 77 1/4 Shrine DL Tyrus Wheat Mississippi State 6022 269 8 3/4 32 1/2 78 3/4 Senior QB Tyson Bagent Shepherd 6026 213 9 1/2 30 3/8 75 3/8 Shrine DL Viliami Fehoko San Jose State 6035 267 8 7/8 33 78 3/8 Senior OL Wanya Morris Oklahoma 6047 317 10 1/4 35 3/8 85 3/4 Senior OL Warren McClendon Jr. Georgia 6040 290 10 34 80 5/8 Senior TE Will Mallory Miami 6043 239 9 3/8 32 78 3/8 Senior LB Will McDonald IV Iowa State 6034 241 9 35 82 3/8 Shrine QB William Brice Appalachian State 6020 237 9 3/8 31 1/8 77 1/4 Shrine WR Xavien Flowers Boston Collège 5092 182 9 1/8 29 1/4 72 3/4 Senior WR Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State 6017 207 9 31 74 3/4 Shrine RB Xazavian Valladay Arizona State 5113 199 8 1/2 30 5/8 76 1/4 Shrine DL Yasir Abdullah Louisville 6010 234 8 5/8 32 5/8 79 7/8 Senior DL YaYa Diaby Louisville 6032 264 10 3/8 34 81 1/4 Senior DL Zacch Pickens South Carolina 6035 300 10 34 1/8 81 7/8

Notables

Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones is massive at 6’8”, 375 pounds with 11 3/8th” hands and an 89.5” wingspan.

If the Packers are looking at nose tackles, here are the three that crack 315 pounds: Keondre Coburn (Texas/Shrine, 344), Jerrod Clark (Coastal Carolina/Senior, 343) and Brodric Martin (Western Kentucky/Shrine, 337).

The tallest overall player is Arkansas/Shrine lineman Dalton Wagner, who came in at 6083. The tallest non-lineman is Cincinnati/Senior tight end Josh Whyle, who was listed at 6064. The tallest defender is Army/Senior linebacker Andre Carter II at 6062.

Everyone knows that Green Bay likes big receivers and Elijah Higgins (6025, 228 pounds, Stanford/Senior) and Justin Shorter (6036, 224, Florida/Shrine) are two prime candidates for Packers’ body types.

The shortest player at either game is Troy/Senior linebacker Carlton Martial, who came in at 5073 and 210 pounds. The lightest player is Houston/Senior receiver Nathaniel Dell, who was registered at 5083 and 163 pounds. The smallest hands (7 5/8th”) goes to TCU/Senior receiver Derius Davis (5084, 168 pounds).

JP Acosta of SB Nation has you covered from Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Alabama this week. Check out his article from Day 1 of practice.

The Shrine Bowl will be played on February 3rd on NFL Network at 5 PM PST. The Senior Bowl will be played on February 4th on NFL Network at 1:30 PM CT.