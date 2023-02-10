It’s fitting that Aaron Rodgers is going into the darkness and planning to emerge with a decision in February. In a way, it’s like Groundhog Day, just for the NFL’s future rather than a superstitious prediction about the rest of winter.

Any predictions about what Rodger will decide to do — whether he wants to return to the Packers, play for another team, or simply retire — is purely speculation. But that speculation is running wild this week after one of his closer teammates, running back Aaron Jones, made the rounds on the Super Bowls’ Radio Row and gave his prediction for what #12 will end up doing.

Maybe if he sees his shadow when he emerges from his cave, that means the Packers will have six more years of Rodgers. Or maybe it’s the other way around. Regardless, Rodgers is keeping everyone else in proverbial darkness while he surrounds himself with it literally.

On a completely different note, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 was announced during the NFL Honors on Thursday. Although this year’s class will not have anyone with direct Packers connections, that should not be the case next year, with one no-brainer selection coming up on his first ballot.

Here’s a look at what’s going on around Green Bay ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Aaron Jones Thinks Aaron Rodgers Will Return to Packers - Sports Illustrated

"For some reason...I feel like he'll be back," Jones said on the Jim Rome Show on Thursday. But he also said that Jordan Love "is definitely ready...I feel like he'll definitely be that guy when A-Rod's gone."

Free agent QB Taylor Heinicke would ‘love’ to play for Packers | Packers Wire

If Rodgers does either retire or request a trade, maybe Heinicke would be a good fit as Love's backup. He was a Packers fan as a child and is going to hit the market after the Commanders announced that they plan to have Sam Howell start in 2023.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors' | NFL.com

It's tough to argue with any of the members of this year's class: Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, and DeMarcus Ware. Don Coryell also made it in the coach/contributor category.

Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates lead 1st-year HOF eligibles next year | ESPN

While the 2023 class had no Packers in it, Peppers should be a shoo-in for the Hall next year.

Inbox: There isn’t much downtime on the NFL calendar | Packers.com

The Super Bowl moving back a week means that there are only two weekends between that event and the NFL Combine, further compressing an already-tight "offseason."

