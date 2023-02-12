Do you have your Super Bowl party plans solidified yet? If so, there’s not much time left. Kickoff is just hours away for this year’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who will play for the NFL title in Super Bowl LVII.

This year’s game is the first Super Bowl between two No. 1 seeds since the 2017 season, when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots. Only once in the four Super Bowls since then has the game been decided by less than 10 points, with that coming in last year’s 23-20 win by the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, pregame expectations project this game to be a great one, with the point spread separating the two teams by only 1.5 points. The Eagles are the slim favorite in this game by that margin, making the Chiefs underdogs for the first time in a postseason game that has Patrick Mahomes as the starter.

Who will win this year’s Lombardi Trophy? Tune in later today to find out.

WHAT?

Super Bowl LVII

WHO?

Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (16-3)

WHERE?

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

WHEN?

Sunday, February 12th, 2023

4:30 PM Mountain Time (6:30 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Online Streaming

FOX Sports app

NFL+ app

SlingTV

FuboTV

YoutubeTV

Radio Broadcast

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM 88

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5

Over/under total: 51

Last Meeting

Week 4 2021: Chiefs 42, @Eagles 30

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Chiefs lead 5-4-0

Entertainment

National Anthem singer: Chris Stapleton

Halftime Show headliner: Rihanna