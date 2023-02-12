Super Bowl LVII Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Thread

It’s finally here — Super Bowl LVII is upon us. Today, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play for the NFL title at State Farm Stadium in the greater Phoenix area. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are looking to deliver a second Super Bowl title to Kansas City. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni look for their first, hoping to give Eagles fans their second Lombardi Trophy in six years.

Philadelphia is favored by 1.5 points coming into the game, as most expect a close, hard-fought contest. Perhaps one reason for the tight point spread is that both teams were their respective conferences’ top seeds this year, and each had matching 14-3 records in the regular season.

Need a reminder on how to tune in for the game? Check out our Game Primer here for full details.

