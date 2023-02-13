Rich Bisaccia’s return to Packers is likely as Colts are set to finalize deal for new HC

The Indianapolis Colts dragged out their head coaching search for so long that at one point it was suggested they could consider a third round of interviews for the job. Thankfully, our long national nightmare is over as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Super Bowl Sunday that current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was offered the opportunity to take over the Colts franchise. On Monday, Schefter reported that the plan is for Steichen to fly to Indianapolis later today and sign the contract to make it official.

Following the second set of interviews, there were between five and seven candidates still in the mix for the Colts’ head coaching opening, including Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia, who quarterback Aaron Rodgers co-signed for the job on The Pat McAfee Show, turned one of the worst special teams units in the NFL in 2021 into an average squad in 2022 that likely would have been much higher-ranked had they handed kickoff duties to anyone but the aging Mason Crosby.

Bisaccia was also the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, going 7-5 and making the postseason during his tenure. The Raiders, despite trading for star receiver Davante Adams, went 6-11 in 2022 after hiring Josh McDaniels to replace Bisaccia as their head coach.

Last week, The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported that Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale were eliminated from Indianapolis’ search, cutting the list of potential Colts coaches from seven to five. Along with Steichen and Bisaccia, the other names in the mix were Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Like Bisaccia and Saturday, Morris had experience as an interim head coach with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and was also the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years from 2009 to 2011.

Who knows how close Bisaccia was to landing the Colts gig, but now that it’s filled he is expected to return to the Packers for a second season. Now that the Colts, the Denver Broncos, the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans have made their decisions, the only head coaching job left vacant in the league is the Arizona Cardinals’ opportunity.

The Cardinals requested second interviews from Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn announced that he will return to the Cowboys next season, leaving Arizona with a trio of options as they’re set to make their decision.