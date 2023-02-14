Aaron Rodgers meets with Pat McAfee one last time before darkness retreat

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on the morning of the Super Bowl that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was going to start his four-day darkness retreat on Monday, which led to the passer questioning the national media’s sources while on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. Clearly not yet in his 24/7 sensory deprivation experiment, Rodgers claimed that he will start his retreat at the end of the week (after Thursday) and that the media’s sources on his side of the news should not be trusted.

Unfortunately, Rodgers wouldn’t come out and say whether he was going to return to the Packers, demand a trade or announce his retirement this offseason, which is the biggest point of speculation in his life at the moment. Over the weekend, reports have stated that the Packers would be willing to move on from Rodgers if he requests a trade, that multiple teams have inquired about his availability and that one of those teams is the New York Jets.

On the subject of the darkness retreat, which Rodgers stated is not solely focused on his upcoming decision, the former four-time MVP said that it might be filmed and that he may release portions of it at some point. According to him, the darkness doesn’t bring him fear, but sharks and heights do. The more you know.

After discussing the recent UFO phenomenon being seen in America and touching on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list being set to be released, Rodgers dodged a question from former teammate A.J. Hawk about returning to Green Bay in 2023. “18 years, man. That’s always going to be home,” said number twelve.

Rodgers will have a quick decision to make when he emerges from the darkness early next week. He’s allowed himself a deadline of early March to make his decision so that the Packers can prepare for life with or without him moving forward.