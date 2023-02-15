Wednesday Cheese Curds: Mocking the draft

I’d call mock drafts a guilty pleasure, but I don’t feel guilty at all about reading them.
Are they essentially meaningless? Definitely. A single trade renders the whole thing kind of pointless, and even the best mock drafters (if there even is such a thing?) rarely do well beyond the top handful of picks or so.
But they’re also harmless, and everybody who makes them seems to be in on the joke. You do run into the random person who gets VERY MAD when an entirely made up exercise doesn’t go the way they imagined it would, but that’s no different than someone who yells at a comic book movie when someone’s costume looks a little bit different on the screen than the page.
It’s all pretend! Let’s just pretend together. Enjoy mock draft season.
Three-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Six trades spice up Round 1; Bears involved in three | NFL.com
The Bears are busy on draft day here. Three trades involving an NFC North opponent would be interesting!
2023 NFL mock draft: Todd McShay’s first-round pick predictions ($) | ESPN
McShay’s first mock draft has the Packers picking Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.
Grading 2023 NFL head coaching hires: Colts get ‘B’ for adding Shane Steichen, Cardinals still have questions | CBS Sports
How will these coaching moves shake out?
Aaron Rodgers: Top NFL reporters don’t have sources within inner circle | Packers Wire
The talking heads have said a lot, but Rodgers points out that nobody actually has a source that knows what he’s going to do. Props for the Ted Thompson approach.
Inbox: He’s up there now | Packers.com
Where does Andy Reid rank all time?
Polish mother of 7 successfully gives birth to quintuplets | Associated Press
This couple also has a 10-month-old infant already, giving them a grand total of six kids under the age of one. Thoughts and prayers all around.
