Draft Talk 1.0: Setting the table for the 2023 NFL Draft

Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda start their journey with the 2023 draft class on the first edition of this year’s draft talk. Brooke has already graded 110 prospects while Mosqueda is frantically catching up as they prepare for their trip to the NFL Scouting Combine in two weeks.

In Draft Talk 1.0, the crew discusses the Green Bay Packers’ biggest needs going into the 2023 offseason (as voted by the fans) and the top draft prospects at those positions. As it stands today, the strongest positions in the class appear to be cornerback, running back and tight end.

Here are some of the topics touched on in this podcast:

Brian Branch is the consensus top safety in the class, but his fit in Green Bay’s quarters-heavy system might be a squad-peg round-hole situation for the former Alabama nickelback

The Packers desperately need tight end depth with only Josiah Deguara under contract in 2023. If there was ever a class to take a swing on a tight end (potentially even with the 15th overall pick), it’s this one.

Many of the top receivers in this upcoming draft class don’t fit into the prototypical thresholds that Green Bay has used under head coach Matt LaFleur. Their best bang for buck value at the position very well could come in Day 2 and/or 3 of the draft.

The projections of receiver Kayson Boutte (LSU), tight end Luke Musgrave (Oregon State) and base end Keion White (Georgia Tech) are among the hardest to evaluate in this class.

Starting next week, the duo will be going through deep dives at the Packers’ top five positions of needs, in the order that our readers at Acme Packing Company ranked them. That means that safeties are first on the list.

Timestamps

0:00: Draft talk is BACK

2:00: Safeties

9:30: Tight ends

15:15: Defensive linemen

22:15: Receivers

38:15: Edge rushers

44:15: The strengths of the 2023 draft

48:30: The 2022 draft in review

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.