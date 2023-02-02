Talking all things Packers with Andy Herman of the Pack a Day Podcast

Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda joined Andy Herman on the Pack a Day Podcast, which you should subscribe to wherever you subscribe to your podcasts. The podcast starts off with the news of the day: The retirement of quarterback Tom Brady and the potential impact it could have on the Green Bay Packers, from if Aaron Rodgers would want to share a Hall of Fame stage with Brady to the quarterback landscape in the NFC going into 2023.

After the Brady subject, the duo dives into all things Rodgers and Jordan Love, including their prediction on if Rodgers is going to be a Packer next season. In the second half of the podcast, Herman and Mosqueda focus on the takeaways from 2022 and their thoughts on the Matt LaFleur era as a whole.

If you want the video version, you can find it here:

Timestamps:

1:00: Tom Brady retires and what that means for the Packers.

9:15: All things Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

27:30: Takeaways from the 2023 season.

40:00: A recap of the Matt LaFleur era.

