Monday Cheese Curds: Let’s get weird this offseason

I like crazy things that almost happen, and we’re about to enter the peak season for “almosts.”

For instance, remember when the Packers almost traded for Darren Waller? Or remember when it briefly seemed like it was a done deal that Khalil Mack was coming to Green Bay? Remember when Stephon Gilmore’s apparent first choice was coming to the Packers? The almosts can be frustrating, but I like the alternate universes they create. What do the 2018 (and beyond) Packers look like with Mack rushing passers? Is the Packers’ 2022 offense any better with Waller? And how do the 2021 Packers shake out with Gilmore instead of Rasul Douglas?

We’ll never know, obviously, but I can’t dismiss wacky ideas out of hand just because of how close they often are to happening. The article below calls it crazy that Aaron Rodgers would return to the Packers, but I don’t think it’s entirely insane, and no matter what happens, we’ll always wonder about what would have happened if things had gone the other way.

So embrace the crazy a little bit. Even if nothing happens, wondering what could have been will always make for good conversation.

Number 7 here is my personal favorite just because of how it would upset the balance of power behind the scenes in the NFL.

Not a huge surprise here, but the Packers won’t have a ton of wiggle room even if Rodgers is out of the picture.

Caveat emptor in free agency.

Another mock! Three rounds’ worth this time.

I’m still getting to know who’s who in this draft class, so this was a good primer.

Check out the XFL this weekend? Here’s a good recap if you didn’t.

Those sad-sounding whale songs aren’t popping up as often, and it seems to be because whales are…happier?