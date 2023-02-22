Wednesday Cheese Curds: Roster work is only just beginning in Green Bay

Roster work is underway in Green Bay. The Packers have already reworked Aaron Jones’ contract, they’ve allowed seven other deals to void, and they’re still figuring out what comes next with Aaron Rodgers.

Even though the start of the new league year is weeks away, the Packers need to have all their ducks in a row well before then, and it’ll be interesting to see what steps they take to make that happen.

As outlined in our first link today, the Packers have some obvious candidates for moving money around. They’re no doubt getting ready to do so in the very near future, putting them in a position to make moves regardless of what happens with the elephant in the room.

We’ve long heard that football is truly a year-round business, and as far as cap machinations go, that’s certainly the case.

Unpublished JFK photo from day of assassination found in thrift store CD case | UPI

I’m fascinated by stories like this. It’s a tiny little fragment of history, but I love the fact that something like this could go completely undiscovered for more than half a century.