Draft Talk 2.0: The latest Aaron Rodgers “news” and the 2023 safety class

In the first episode of Acme Packing Company’s Draft Talk, Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda set the table for the upcoming draft class with their discussion on the top prospects in the class at the Green Bay Packers’ biggest positions of need, as voted by you — the fans. In the second edition of the series, Brooke and Mosqueda did a deep dive on the safety position, which was voted as the team’s number one need going into 2023.

It’s hard to ignore the elephant in the room — Aaron Rodgers’ upcoming retirement decision — so the show starts off with the talk of the recent “news” (leaks?) around the topic before a vibe check on if we think he’s coming back to the team next season.

Here’s how Brooke ranked his top 11 safeties in the 2023 draft:

Brian Branch, Alabama Christopher Smith, Georgia Jordan Battle, Alabama Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M Jay Ward, LSU Sydney Brown, Illinois Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State JL Skinner, Boise State Jammie Robinson, Florida State Rashad Torrence II, Florida Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

Mosqueda split his rankings up into the safety position and the slot position, as most of the safeties in this class have a strong slot background.

Safeties

Christopher Smith, Georgia Jordan Battle, Alabama Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M JL Skinner, Boise State Sydney Brown, Illinois

Slots

Brian Branch, Alabama Jammie Robinson, Florida State

In the end, both Brooke and Mosqueda agreed that Smith and Battle are “their guys” at the position this season. Take a listen to this week’s podcast if you want to hear the reasoning behind these rankings.

Next week, Brooke, Mosqueda and Tex Western will be representing APC live in Indianapolis at the scouting combine, where we’ll bring you daily coverage of the Packers’ press conferences and the workout results of the event. When that’s all over, we’ll be back to give you a look at the tight end class, the second-highest position of need for Green Bay as voted by the fans.

Timestamps

0:30: The latest happenings with Aaron Rodgers

12:45: The 2023 safety class

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.