Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams will provide TV commentary during 2023 NFL Combine

Over the last several years, the NFL’s television coverage of its annual Scouting Combine has steadily expanded. Coverage in 2023 will continue to offer multiple options for NFL fans to see players’ performances in various drills and athletic tests, including a new option involving current NFL players in the booth.

Historically, the main coverage of the Combine takes place on NFL Network, and that will be the case once again next week. However, the league is expanding out broadcast coverage into its subscription app, NFL+, to include a new option called the Players Only Combine during the drills. This coverage adds current NFL players to the coverage, helping to provide their own insights, experiences, and thoughts on the event and the drills at those players’ positions.

As part of the Players Only Combine coverage, one current and one former Green Bay Packer will be participating in the coverage, making up the running back contingent on Sunday’s broadcast. Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, who were both drafted by the Packers in 2017, will participate in the coverage, joining former players on the NFL Network analyst staff.

Jones and Williams played four years together with the Packers before Williams departed as a free agent before the 2021 season. As the team’s primary 1-2 punch for all four seasons they played together, the two players combined for more than 1,000 rushing yards every season, with Jones crossing the 1,000-yard mark on his own in both the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. Williams finally had a 1,000-yard season of his own with the Detroit Lions in 2022, leading the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns as well.

The two players remain close since Williams’ departure for Detroit, having formed a strong bond during their shared rookie season. Both are engaging personalities and should be enjoyable to listen to as they provide their insights on the incoming running back class. Ahead of the Combine, the two both participated in a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, featuring former NFL safety Ryan Clark, which focused heavily on their sustained friendship despite playing for rival teams.

Each day from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5 features different groups of players working out based on position groupings. Thursday will have defensive linemen and linebackers working, defensive backs are up on Friday, quarterbacks and wide receivers and tight ends take the field on Saturday, and the event concludes Sunday with running backs and offensive linemen.

Other current NFL players participating as analysts during the broadcasts include defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Matthew Judon, linebacker Devin White, cornerbacks Joe Haden and Sauce Gardner, safeties Kenny Moore and Jordan Poyer, wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight ends Dawson Knox and Dallas Goedert, and offensive linemen Taylor Lewan and Dion Dawkins.

Full coverage of the on-field activities will be available on NFL Network and NFL+, and Acme Packing Company will have complete coverage of the media interviews for this year’s group of draft prospects as well as NFL head coaches and general managers from Tuesday through Saturday.