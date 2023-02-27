NFL Combine 2023: Full schedule of workouts, drills, and media interviews

The NFL Scouting Combine is finally upon us. The NFL’s premier offseason event descends on Indianapolis for yet another year, taking over for the next week. Between Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Convention Center, and the surrounding hotels and restaurants, the few square miles in downtown Indy will be jam-packed with NFL team personnel, media members, and of course, 300-plus prospects eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The most exciting portion of the Combine for fans will be the players’ workouts, which will begin on Thursday afternoon with the defensive linemen and linebackers. Workouts run each afternoon through Sunday, with different groups of players completing their individual athletic tests and positional drills.

In case you’re wondering if all of this testing really matters, take a look at these numbers from Kent Lee Platte, the architect of the Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) system. Kent notes that a massive percentage of NFL players come in as elite athletes, and it’s almost essential for a player to be at least above-average:

There are 1,920 players on NFL rosters currently who posted a #RAS.



Of those, 81.35% are rated 5.00 or above, with only 18.65% rated below average.



A whopping 45.21% are above 8.00, in that elite range for athletic ability when compared to their peers.

That is why this week’s drills matter. Of course, the on-field work isn’t the only important facet of the Combine. Players also get thorough medical examinations to check for any significant injury-related issues, as well as going through extensive interviews with NFL teams and the media throughout the week.

It’s truly the ultimate job interview for an athlete, and Acme Packing Company will be on hand for much of the week’s events. Stay tuned for full coverage from APC this week as Justis Mosqueda, Tyler Brooke, and Tex Western check in from Indianapolis.

Here’s the full schedule of events for the entire week.

2023 NFL Combine Schedule

Tuesday

10:00 AM — 6:30 PM: Head coach & general manager press conferences

10:00 AM: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst press conference

Wednesday

8:00 AM — 11:00 AM: Linebackers & Defensive Linemen media interviews

1:00 PM — 6:30 PM: Head coach & general manager press conferences

Thursday

8:30 AM — 12:00 PM: Defensive Backs & Specialists media interviews

3:00 PM — 8:30 PM: Linebackers & Defensive Linemen workouts & drills (live TV broadcasts on NFL Network & NFL+)

Friday

8:00 AM — 11:30 AM: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Tight Ends media interviews

3:00 PM — 8:30 PM: Defensive Backs & Special Teams workouts & drills (live TV broadcasts on NFL Network & NFL+)

Saturday

8:00 AM — 11:30 AM: Offensive Linemen & Running Backs media interviews

1:00 PM — 8:00 PM: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Tight Ends workouts & drills (live TV broadcasts on NFL Network & NFL+)

Sunday

1:00 PM — 8:00 PM: Running Backs & Offensive Linemen workouts & drills (live TV broadcasts on NFL Network & NFL+)

