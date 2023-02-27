This week one year ago, Christian Watson exploded into the NFL’s consciousness. The future Green Bay Packers draft pick had a workout for the ages, running his 40-yard dash in a blistering 4.36 seconds and posting off-the-charts numbers overall. Watson’s Scouting Combine workout gave him a Relative Athletic Score of 9.96, identifying him as one of the best-testing wide receivers in NFL history.

Those types of performances happen every year at the NFL Scouting Combine, which technically begins today with the arrival of the first group of players in Indianapolis, as well as the start of an onslaught of media members. Acme Packing Company is included in that latter group, with three of our contributors heading to Indy this week.

Although the Packers’ scouts will be in attendance for the Combine — led by general manager Brian Gutekunst, who will speak to the media on Tuesday morning — the team’s coaching staff has elected not to make the trip. Instead, the coaches will remain in Green Bay to continue their offseason work from home.

In today’s Curds, we look ahead to this week’s busy slate of events.

Packers at the NFL combine: How will Green Bay address Aaron Rodgers situation? - The Athletic ($)

If the Packers move one of their quarterbacks this offseason, drafting a replacement as a backup is a very real possibility. Keep an eye on Brian Gutekunst's press conference on Tuesday morning.

Inbox: Welcome to NFL scouting season | Packers.com

Wes Hodkiewicz takes some questions on the pre-draft process, including what information teams look for from Pro Days vs. the Combine vs. in-person visits.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud to throw at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine; Alabama QB Bryce Young to wait for pro day | NFL.com

A couple of the top QB prospects plan to throw this weekend, including Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson. Bryce Young will not, however.

Picking dream free agent signings for the Packers | Packers Wire

Some of these are more pie-in-the-sky, like Jessie Bates or Da'Ron Payne. Some are more realistic, like Marvin Jones. Others are rather intriguing, like Evan Engram.

Augusta woman drives SUV into Popeyes over missing biscuits - The Augusta Press

I like biscuits too, but no food item is worth this. Well, except for maybe the fries at Rally's.