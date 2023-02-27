NFL Combine 2023: Interviews, measurements, & workouts from Indianapolis

Keep it here for all of APC’s updates from Indianapolis.

The 2023 NFL Combine is underway from Indianapolis. After some debate about whether to move the event after 2022, it will remain in Indy for at least two more years, as the NFL contracted with the city to host in 2023 and 2024.

This week, players and media members and NFL team officials have descended on downtown Indianapolis for the week-long event, which is centered around the evaluation of over 300 prospects eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft. The players will meet with the media starting Wednesday, then take to the field for drills from Thursday through Sunday.

Many coaches and general managers will also be speaking to the media on Tuesday and Wednesday. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst kicks off the week in the very first media slot at 10 AM Eastern on Tuesday.

Click here for the full schedule of events for this week’s Combine and check out the full list of prospects who will be in attendance here.

