Aaron Rodgers isn’t shying away from trade rumors at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is spending this week golfing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is drawing plenty of interest from the fans at the event and the broadcast crew alike. Rodgers has yet to commit to returning to the Packers in 2023, stating that he’s unsure if the team wants him back, which has opened up speculation about which team (if any) that he’ll play for next season.

When asked by Colt Knost if he had any news to share with the world #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had this to say:



“I’m not going to San Fran” pic.twitter.com/VMrf23PfcM — Green.Bay.Packers (@GBPTrevor) February 2, 2023

On Thursday, Rodgers was asked if had any news to share with the broadcast, to which he replied, “I’m not going to San Fran.” The San Francisco 49ers were Rodgers’ childhood team and famously passed over the California Golden Bear in the 2005 draft to select Alex Smith with the first overall pick. Following injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy in 2022, some talking heads had suggested that Rodgers would be in the mix for the 49ers if he were to become available.

The two other teams with a Rodgers connection and a need at quarterback are the Las Vegas Raiders, where former Packers receiver Davante Adams was traded to last offseason, and the New York Jets, where former Packers coach Nathaniel Hackett was just hired as the offensive coordinator.

"The predominant team that we hear as we're walking is Raiders."@AaronRodgers12 spoke with @Amanda_Balionis about input from fans this week on which team he should join next season pic.twitter.com/stTwBgj2Vt — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 4, 2023

According to Rodgers, Raiders fans were much louder than Jets fans at Pebble Beach:

A lot of people yelling different teams they want me to come to next year, which has been fun because we had a little inside bet going about which team’s have the most fans. ... I’m just going to stay that the predominant team that we hear as we’re walking is Raiders. A lot of Raider fans are encouraging me. A lot of ‘Davante misses you’ comments.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that “current” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been given permission to find a trade partner who agrees to compensation laid out by Las Vegas. Adams has also added fuel to the fire recently by liking tweets about Rodgers joining the Raiders and responding to a tweet asking “Which neighborhood is Aaron Rodgers moving to?” with a reply of “Mine.”

If you’re wondering, Las Vegas owns the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.