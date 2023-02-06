Former Packers QB Brett Hundley set to be XFL’s highest-paid player

Back in 2015, the Green Bay Packers selected UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley with a fifth-round draft choice. Hundley would spend three seasons with the team, starting nine games and posting a 3-6 record, before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a sixth-round pick.

Since then, Hundley has made his rounds with the league, playing with four NFL franchises since his stint with the Seahawks in 2018. Last season, he spent the summer with the Baltimore Ravens, was signed to the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad for one week and later spent a little over a month with the Ravens’ practice squad.

Hundley did not sign a futures contract following the 2022 season, as most practice squad players do, but has resurfaced as a potential spring league quarterback. According to one report, Hundley is set to make $200,000 to be the new quarterback of the XFL’s Vegas Vipes, which would make him the highest-paid player in the third iteration of the league.

The Vipers, coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, also roster former Packers receiver Geronimo Allison and some flashy names like former first-round pass-rusher Vic Beasley and receiver Martavis Bryant. Hundley has only thrown 10 regular season passes since his injury substitution season of 2017, when starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone in October. It’s difficult to say definitively whether or not Hundley will be the cream that rises to the top of the XFL, but expectations are clearly high based on his notable contract.

The Vipers will play at Cashman Field, a soccer stadium that can hold about 10,000 fans. XFL games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and FX and the season will kick off on February 18th, one week after the Super Bowl.