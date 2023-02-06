For the first time in ten years, the NFC has defeated the AFC in a Pro Bowl. They did it with some big plays from members of NFC North teams, including one from the Green Bay Packers’ Jaire Alexander.

Alexander had recorded five total interceptions in his first four NFL regular seasons, but matched that number in 2022 alone on his way to another Pro Bowl appearance and second-team All-Pro honor. He delivered a big play on Sunday in the flag football game, the centerpiece of this year’s revamped Pro Bowl Games, to help the NFC overcome a deficit from the rest of the skills competitions and earn an overall victory in Las Vegas.

Here’s a look at Jaire’s score:

The new format seemed to be at least somewhat more entertaining than the old Pro Bowl, a game that saw basically no blocking or tackling for decades. Hopefully the NFL keeps this creative approach to its all-star game going and continues to expand the different activities in this event.

The NFC won the full competition thanks to a clinching victory in flag football. Kirk Cousins threw a trio of touchdowns to help spur the comeback, along with Alexander’s big play.

Mark Murphy explains his reaction to the revamped Pro Bowl, but he also expresses his distaste with the idea of neutral-site conference championship games, a position that most fans appear to agree with.

The distractions of fans (especially Raiders fans) asking him to come to their team apparently didn't affect Rodgers' golf game.

Patrick Mahomes ranks as the biggest bargain on a veteran contract in 2022, based on EPA compared to expected EPA. In fact, he was one of only four quarterbacks on big long-term contracts to deliver more EPA than his contract suggests it should have, while Jalen Hurts led the way among the QBs still in the first four years of their rookie deals (only Zach Wilson was in the negative in that group).

How would you feel about the Packers going after one of Marvin Jones, D.J. Chark, or Darius Slayton this offseason?

