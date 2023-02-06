Here’s what you missed in Aaron Rodgers’ astrology webinar

This weekend, social media caught wind of the fact that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was going to co-host an astrology webinar with Debra Silverman, a self-described astrologer, teacher and psychotherapist who Rodgers apparently met via former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick when Rodgers and Patrick were dating. Since I had nothing better to do on a Monday, as the Packers are in limbo waiting for Rodgers to make a decision on his plans in 2023, I decided to watch the webinar and relay the events back to our fine readers at APC.

During the half-hour-ish talk, Silverman, who claimed she has worked with other high-end athletes like hockey’s Wayne Gretzky, got Rodgers to open up about events in his past. For example, Rodgers stated that he was previously engaged at 28 years old, only for the engagement to be called off, and revealed that he was actually born 23 days late, which would have drastically changed his birth chart.

Speaking of which, if you want to give Rodgers’ birth chart a look, here you go:

Rodgers, a Saggitarius, also claimed at one point that former Packers receiver Davante Adams strives for greatness as a “high road” result of being a Capricorn. Silverman also noted that it’s why Adams has a high pain tolerance. Green Bay may want to think about drafting more Capricorns to play defense.

As a Sag, Rodgers claimed that it’s difficult for him to follow leadership, which at least somewhat reflects the narrative he’s been painted with as a player during his NFL career.

Rodgers also stated that his now famous astrology tattoo on his left arm is to symbolize his two godsons, one of which is the son of his teammate Randall Cobb. It is unknown which other child Rodgers is the godfather of.

Basically, it was par for the course for a webinar that opened with the statement, “Normal is just a setting on the dryer,” and ended with Rodgers calling Silverman “Mom” multiple times while signing off.