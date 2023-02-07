 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Cheese Curds: Raiders now the betting favorites to land Aaron Rodgers

Place your bets!

By Jon Meerdink
The Aaron Rodgers saga has now arrived where we all knew it would end up: trade speculation and conversations about stars.

It hasn’t been boring; at least there’s always something new to talk about. A tweet (or maybe inside information) moves the needle in Vegas. What does it mean? Does it mean anything at all? Are we all just suckers? (Probably yes, at least in my case.)

But, as has always been the case, we won’t know anything until it actually happens. The Raiders might be the favorite to land Rodgers today, but tomorrow he might retire. Or announce his return to the Packers. Or move to the moon. Or maybe it’s some combination of those things, or none of them at all.

In any case, we’re here for another episode of As the Quarterback Turns.

