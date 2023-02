NFL Combine 2023: Full list of 319 invited players

With the NFL’s season extended by a week, the time between the Super Bowl and the official — and unofficial — starts of the league’s offseason are compressed. The first major event to take place following the Super Bowl is the NFL Scouting Combine, and the 2023 edition of the event will be in Indianapolis once again.

This year’s Combine begins on Monday, February 27th and runs through Monday, March 6th. Players will meet with the media from March 1st through 4th, while on-field workouts begin on Thursday, March 2nd and carry through the weekend to conclude on Sunday, March 5th.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the list of players who have been invited to participate in Indianapolis this year, a group that consists of 319 individuals.

Predictably, powerhouse college football programs like Alabama and Georgia lead the way in the number of players invited. The Crimson Tide lead the way with 13 players set to attend, while Georgia comes in second with 12. Third place is a tie between Florida, LSU, Michigan, and TCU, with each of those programs nine players.

Fans of the Wisconsin Badgers will be pleased to see three players from that program on the list this year. Those players are defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, who impressed at the Senior Bowl recently, linebacker Nick Herbig, and offensive lineman Joe Tippman.

Here is the full list of players who are invited: