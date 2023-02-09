On Wednesday, reports emerged that two high-profile members of the Green Bay Packers organization will be leaving the team in the coming months. It’s surely a coincidence that the news of both departures broke on the same day, but it remains notable nonetheless that the team’s financial responsibilities will be going through some transition periods over 2023.

First up is one of the team’s vice presidents, who is calling it a career. Second is someone more integral to the football operations, who will be moving on to a more prominent job within a different organization.

This does not appear to be a sign of some mass exodus from the team’s leadership; after all, this is the first departure from the football front office this offseason. Still, with the team’s short- and medium-term financial future tied up to some extent in Aaron Rodgers’ forthcoming decision and its knock-on effects (such as whether to use Jordan Love’s 5th-year option), there is a great deal of uncertainty in that area.

Let’s take a look at those items and preview tonight’s NFL Honors show in today’s curds.

Packers vice president Paul Baniel to retire in October | Packers.com

Baniel has been a member of the organization for 14 years as the head of financial operations, managing projects like the Lambeau Field renovation and the Titletown District.

Packers losing personnel executive Chad Brinker to Titans | Packers Wire

Meanwhile, Brinker is leaving to become the Titans' assistant GM after spending 13 years with the Packers, working in pro scouting and as Russ Ball's right hand man as a salary cap analyst.

One offseason move for each NFC team: Dallas must quit Ezekiel Elliott; Rams should shop Jalen Ramsey | NFL.com

Shockingly, Gregg Rosenthal argues that the Packers should trade either Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love.

NFL Honors 2023: Our staff makes its picks for MVP, DPOY, Rookies of the Year and more - The Athletic ($)

The Packers don't appear likely to win any major awards this year, which should come as no surprise.

From Finland to Packers to Citadel for Maurice Drayton - Sports Illustrated

Drayton seemed like a good communicator and a great person when he was in Green Bay, he just didn't get the job done on special teams. Now he's back coaching his alma mater, where he's a perfect fit for the military culture.

