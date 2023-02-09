Tonight, the NFL world fully centers itself on the greater Phoenix area with the league’s prominent awards ceremony. The NFL Honors takes place this evening, three days before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Tonight’s event will reveal the league’s MVP, rookies of the year, and many more award winners, with the event taking place in downtown Phoenix, about 12 miles southeast of State Farm Stadium, where the game will kick off.
Here’s a look at when to tune in for tonight’s awards ceremony as well as the finalists for many of the awards. While no Green Bay Packers players are finalists for these awards, the team does have one other possible winner. That person is running back Aaron Jones, who is the Packers’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
Additionally, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be revealed this evening, though the Packers will not be represented. None of the 15 finalists for this year’s class played for the Packers at any point in their career, though Wisconsin native and former Badgers standout Joe Thomas is expected to be selected in his first year on the ballot.
Here’s how and when to tune in for tonight’s ceremony.
How To Watch
Start Time: 7:00 PM Mountain Time (9:00 PM Eastern)
TV Channel: NBC, NFL Network
Online Streaming: Peacock
Location: Symphony Hall, Phoenix, AZ
Host: Kelly Clarkson
Awards Finalists
MVP
Josh Allen, QB, BUF; Joe Burrow, QB, CIN; Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI; Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN; Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
Defensive Player of the Year
Nick Bosa, DE, SF; Chris Jones, DT, KC; Micah Parsons, LB, DAL
Offensive Player of the Year
Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA; Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN; Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Sauce Gardner, CB, NYJ; Aidan Hutchinson, DE, DET; Tariq Woolen, CB, SEA
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Brock Purdy, QB, SF; Kenneth Walker, RB, SEA; Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
Comeback Player of the Year
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG; Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF; Geno Smith, QB, SEA
Coach of the Year
Brian Daboll, NYG; Sean McDermott, BUF; Doug Pederson, JAX; Kyle Shanahan, SF; Nick Sirianni, PHI
Assistant Coach of the Year
Ben Johnson, OC, DET; DeMeco Ryans, DC, SF; Shane Steichen, OC, PHI
