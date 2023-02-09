Tonight, the NFL world fully centers itself on the greater Phoenix area with the league’s prominent awards ceremony. The NFL Honors takes place this evening, three days before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Tonight’s event will reveal the league’s MVP, rookies of the year, and many more award winners, with the event taking place in downtown Phoenix, about 12 miles southeast of State Farm Stadium, where the game will kick off.

Here’s a look at when to tune in for tonight’s awards ceremony as well as the finalists for many of the awards. While no Green Bay Packers players are finalists for these awards, the team does have one other possible winner. That person is running back Aaron Jones, who is the Packers’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Additionally, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be revealed this evening, though the Packers will not be represented. None of the 15 finalists for this year’s class played for the Packers at any point in their career, though Wisconsin native and former Badgers standout Joe Thomas is expected to be selected in his first year on the ballot.

Here’s how and when to tune in for tonight’s ceremony.

How To Watch

Start Time: 7:00 PM Mountain Time (9:00 PM Eastern)

TV Channel: NBC, NFL Network

Online Streaming: Peacock

Location: Symphony Hall, Phoenix, AZ

Host: Kelly Clarkson

Awards Finalists

MVP

Josh Allen, QB, BUF; Joe Burrow, QB, CIN; Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI; Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN; Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Bosa, DE, SF; Chris Jones, DT, KC; Micah Parsons, LB, DAL

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA; Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN; Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Sauce Gardner, CB, NYJ; Aidan Hutchinson, DE, DET; Tariq Woolen, CB, SEA

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brock Purdy, QB, SF; Kenneth Walker, RB, SEA; Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ

Comeback Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG; Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF; Geno Smith, QB, SEA

Coach of the Year

Brian Daboll, NYG; Sean McDermott, BUF; Doug Pederson, JAX; Kyle Shanahan, SF; Nick Sirianni, PHI

Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson, OC, DET; DeMeco Ryans, DC, SF; Shane Steichen, OC, PHI