The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is now well underway. On Tuesday, several NFL head coaches and general managers spoke to the media, a group that included Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.

He revealed little new information about the situation with Aaron Rodgers, only saying that the two sides have not spoken directly since the end of the 2022 season. Whether Rodgers wants to come back or not remains unclear, and the speculation about his future plans will only continue to grow over the next few days and weeks.

On Wednesday, the focus shifts over from the teams themselves to this year’s draft prospects. Today’s schedule features the first group of players meeting with the media for their press conferences. This group includes defensive linemen and linebackers, and they will be in the media room from 8:00 AM to 12 noon Eastern time.

However, Wednesday is also the first day that every prospect in attendance is scheduled to be present, as all four groups of players should have arrived by now. Here’s the list of activities that each group will be participating in today:

Group 1 — DL/LB: Media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews, medical exams

Group 2 — DB/PK/ST: General medical exams, team interviews

Group 3 — QB, WR, TE: Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Group 4 — RB, OL: Registration, orientation, team interviews

Additionally, a handful of coaches and general managers are still set to talk this afternoon after player interviews. A few who may be of particular interest to Green Bay Packers fans include Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, and Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

