Wednesday Cheese Curds: Practicing patience as the Packers quarterback carousel refuses to turn

It’s been a little more than seven weeks since the Packers’ 2022 season ended, and there’s been no end of conversation about what the Packers will do next since the moment the clock hit all zeros at Lambeau Field.

On Tuesday, we got our first chance to hear what Brian Gutekunst is thinking about the team’s future, and it was what he didn’t say that caught people’s attention as much as what he did say. For the first time since the Aaron Rodgers saga began several years ago, Gutekunst seemed truly open to the possibility that he’d be trading Rodgers.

It’s a notable tonal shift, albeit one that could mean nothing. After all, he doesn’t even know what Rodgers wants for 2023 yet, and he can’t really commit to trading a guy who may not even be playing football this season. Even if he did want to trade Rodgers, he probably wouldn’t just come out and say it, either.

So we’re left waiting. Patience, we hope, will continue to be a virtue.

I get this line of thinking — to a point. How patient can the Packers really be? They’re in a limited window for figuring out what Love can be, and it’s their own fault for putting themselves in this position.

