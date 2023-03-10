Rich Bisaccia named assistant head coach, Packers announce 2023 staff

The Green Bay Packers finally wrote their coaching staff in ink just two days before the legal tampering period of free agency opens up. The headline change is that special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was brought to the team last season, had his official title changed to “assistant head coach/special teams coordinator.” Bisaccia, the former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach, interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching opening this offseason after turning around the Packers’ special teams unit in a single season.

Beyond a title change for Bisaccia, Green Bay also officially hired Greg Williams, who is coming off of a season as the Arizona Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach. This move was reported a full month ago, but the Packers had not confirmed it until now. Williams’ title is passing game coordinator (defense) and he will replace Jerry Gray’s spot as an on-field coach.

Gray, formerly Green Bay’s defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator (defense), was requested by the Atlanta Falcons to interview for their defensive coordinator opening this offseason. He ended up taking a job with Atlanta as their assistant head coach (defense) after the defensive coordinator job went to Ryan Nielsen. Gray’s contract with the Packers had expired, so the team was unable to block the move.

With Williams taking on the title of passing game coordinator but not defensive backs coach, safety coach Ryan Downard has been promoted to defensive backs coach. Downard has previously shared defensive backs duties with Gray — then a cornerbacks coach — before Gray’s promotion to defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.

Jason Rebrovich, who previously held the title of outside linebackers coach, is now listed by the team as “pass rush specialist.” It’s also worth noting here that quarterback coach Tom Clements, who came out of retirement to coach up quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is set to return to the team. There was some speculation that Clements’ status, in the context of a potential Rodgers retirement or trade, is what held up the Packers’ coaching staff announcements up to this point. That appears not to be the case, as all indications are that Rodgers “is on the brink” of being a New York Jet.

Below is the Packers’ core coaching staff going into the 2023 season: