Four safeties to look out for in the 2023 NFL Draft

Antonio Johnson is slotted to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnson is a bigger body at 6’3” and 195 lbs, but he has great acceleration for a player his size. The Packers will need to have a specific role in mind for Johnson. He predominantly worked out of the slot and as a deep safety while in college. If that’s the job the Packers want him to fill, he’ll be great. He just doesn’t have much experience doing anything else. He’s a high-motor player that aggressively chases down the ball carrier and is quick to trigger in the run game. He’s disciplined in coverage but has been inconsistent in tracking the ball in the air.

Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson is a



The 6’3” safety tallied 71 tackles, a sack, and three forced fumbles in 2022 - including this one against LSU:



Another option for the #Patriots to fill the safety void. pic.twitter.com/2Jl9bNPfmU — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) February 28, 2023

Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

Jammie Robinson has a ton of college playing experience with 2,909 snaps. He’s an exceptional tackler who also displays range and ball skills in coverage. He really pops on tape when he’s playing closer to the line of scrimmage and has a mean streak to him. He has great positional versatility, but there were some bad reps when he got matched up man-to-man.

Mike Norvell texted S Jammie Robinson on Sunday morning to say this play would be "forever" associated with the FSU-Miami rivalry. pic.twitter.com/3ijK1injSi — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) November 7, 2022

Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Jordan Battle would be a great Adrian Amos replacement. His athleticism won’t jump off the film, but he has good range and physicality. His 4.45 40-yard dash time allows him to be able to carry receivers vertically and he shows a great feel for the game. He’s not particularly great at any one thing, but is flexible enough to drop into the box and had three consecutive seasons where he was one of the best coverage safeties in college football. Look for Battle to be selected somewhere on day two of the draft.

If you think Jordan Battle is just a coverage safety than you are sadly mistaken. pic.twitter.com/em4fZWxvyS — TC. (@GoatLatia) March 2, 2023

Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

Ji’Ayir Brown is another Day 2 target. If the Packers are done with the Darnell Savage experiment, Brown would be an ideal fit playing the robber role, bumping down into the slot, and being able to cover deep. He had 510 snaps in the box and is an incredibly physical player. He’s dynamic when the ball is in the air with ten interceptions over the last two years. While he is physical, he can get a little out of control at times both in coverage and in tackling. If he can become a little more disciplined, he has the potential to be a huge contributor.