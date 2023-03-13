The legal tampering period opens and Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision

At noon Eastern, the NFL’s legal tampering period of free agency officially kicked off, meaning that agents are now talking about client contract details with NFL franchises. Unfortunately for the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets, those two squads are still unsure what their cap situation is going to look like in 2023 or who will even be their starting quarterback going into this year.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been talking about his upcoming decision since the post-game presser in Week 18 over two months ago, has still yet to make a choice. Rodgers is apparently contemplating retirement, a trade to the Jets or a potential return to the Packers. According to Rodgers, he doesn’t want to “hold the team hostage” so he will decide what he’s going to do before free agency officially starts. Technically, players cannot be signed until Wednesday, even if their representation agrees to terms with franchises during this legal tampering period.

Earlier this month, Rodgers spoke with the Jets one day before their brass took a flight to Malibu to visit the former four-time MVP at his offseason stomping grounds. A report last week claimed that New York was “on the brink of landing Rodgers” but ESPN’s Rob Demovsky stated on Monday that neither the Jets nor the Packers know what Rodgers is going to decide to do in 2023.

This weekend, after making an appearance at a Wisconsin high school girls' basketball tournament, Packers president Mark Murphy stated that a potential Rodgers-Green Bay reunion could happen “if things don’t work out the way we want them.” Based on all the messaging, including the fact that the Packers allowed Rodgers to speak with the Jets, it seems like the organization has already internally moved on from one of their all-time great players.

The question now is if Rodgers has moved on and how far he would go to remain Green Bay’s quarterback in 2023. Either way, one deadline to “hold the team hostage” has passed with the final deadline now being Wednesday at 4 PM Eastern. If Rodgers is to fulfill his word, his decision on how he’s going to spend this year is going to have to come within the next two days.